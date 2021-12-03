I consider Black Friday to be the kick-off of the holiday shopping season, which means it’s time for my annual rant about buying local.
I’m a believer in keeping my money local as much as possible. I won’t deny that you might run into me at a big box store, but more often you’ll see me spending in local businesses.
It’s about supporting your community and small business owners, including artists, rather than lining the pockets of corporations that care plenty about profit margins, but little about customer service. In the arts, it’s also about buying original pieces, made by people who pour their souls into their work and deserve a sustainable living for doing it.
When we buy locally, it creates a chain of spending that spreads throughout the community, well beyond the initial artist, gallery or art-related business. It’s money that trickles to landlords and utility companies, advertising outlets, business and art supply companies, and all types of business services. It also contributes to the city tax base, helping pay for streets and bridges, water and trash services, and all sorts of other amenities.
Beyond the economic impact, buying local also supports the distinct character of a community — in Joplin’s case, its reputation as an art community and a regional shopping hub. Buying locally, particularly art, perpetuates that reputation, which can attract new businesses and residents.
This year, the need to buy local has never been more evident as supply ships sit idly in harbors, leaving no guarantee that gifts will be available by Christmas. Rather than wringing hands over timely arrival of needed gifts, why not take the easy way out? Buy local. Some local businesses are struggling with their supply levels, but they aren’t among those in the arts business.
There are all sorts of places to support the arts with holiday buying and most are in the downtown districts or off the beaten path, allowing an escape from the crowded commercial strips and big box stores.
In downtown Joplin, you’ll find our galleries — Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., and Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in the Gryphon Building, 1027 S. Main St. It’s also where you’ll find art being exhibited and for sale in restaurants and coffee shops, including Club 609 restaurant, 609 S. Main St.; Beast and Barrel restaurant, 530 S. Main St.; Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway; and Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.
In downtown Carthage, galleries include Cherry’s Art Emporium, 311 S. Main St., and Koka Art Gallery, 409 S. Main St., and in Neosho’s downtown, there’s The Clay Cup, a pottery studio and coffee shop at 114 N. Wood St.
You can also find gifts of original art and crafts at holiday markets, like Joplin’s Empire Market and those being hosted by churches.
The annual Holiday Market at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 18 and its Tinsel and Tidings Christmas Eve Market is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Today, two Carthage churches are hosting holiday markets. A range of locally created crafts will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 11th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar of the First Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Chestnut St., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olde World Christmas Market at Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Howard St.
While first thoughts for holiday shopping for art may lean toward galleries or markets, don’t forget our community art centers. Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., has a gift shop with locally created art, and Carthage’s artCentral is hosting its annual holiday boutique that continues from noon to 8 p.m. today. In addition to local creations in its holiday boutique, there are also 5-by-7-inch artworks available in its annual Small Works Great Wonders silent auction. There’s still time to get in a bid on a favorite piece before the bid closing at 7 p.m. today.
If shopping for art is too daunting, consider a gift of enrollment in an art class or make a gift yourself in a class. If a person has an interest in a particular art medium, they may be thrilled to receive a gift certificate for a class at Spiva, Local Color or ArtForms Gallery, a Pittsburg, Kansas, artist co-op. For painting classes only, check out Create N Sip Studios, formerly RSVPaint, at 223 W. Third St., and for pottery classes look into Skinner’s Pottery on Aspen Road, north of Diamond.
If there’s an attraction to the performing arts, consider season tickets to Midwest Regional Ballet, Heartland Opera, Joplin Little Theatre, Studio 124, or Stained Glass Theatre, all in Joplin, or Stone’s Throw Theatre in Carthage. Information is available on any of the social media pages of these groups.
Really, shopping local is as much about ease and finding one-of-a-kind gifts as it is about supporting the local economy and artists. There’s none of the stressful holiday traffic or elbowing through frantic shoppers at big box stores. And, this year, you can have your gifts sitting under the Christmas tree while some people are worrying about whether the ship will come in with their supply of ordered gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.