If it weren’t for an online dating site, the Joplin area wouldn’t have gained a highly successful Chinese illustrator and fabric designer.
It all started when Cher Jiang, a native of Sichuan, China, decided to turn to an online dating site to learn English after finding that most language lessons were more costly than she cared to pay. She had been an illustrator for 10 years in China, earning several awards for her illustrations and cover designs of children’s books. But she had bigger dreams that required her to learn English.
So she joined an online dating site where she met her future husband, Daniel Marthern of Carthage, who began teaching her English.
“I told him I wanted to learn English for free,” she says with a laugh. “I wanted to learn English because I wanted to show my art all over the world, not just China.”
After online exchanges, Marthern visited China and the relationship of the pair began to blossom until he asked for her hand in marriage. After a visa process that lasted two years, they moved to Carthage in 2012.
“I dreamt one day I would go to America, but little did I know that I would fall in love with an American via an online dating site,” she says.
In Carthage, Jiang began networking in the local art community, and she landed a job at Precious Moments Chapel, a Christian-themed museum and chapel that spawned the creation of the highly collectible Precious Moments figurines by artist Sam Butcher.
At Precious Moments, Jiang designed figurines and illustrated books and calendars for seven years until the COVID-19 pandemic led to her being laid off from the job.
Throughout that period, she continued to do fabric designs, posting her work on a Chinese website, ZCool, which caters to artists in all types of mediums. Her work caught the eyes of fashion designers, one of whom used her fabric design for a fashion that was featured in New York Fashion Week in 2016.
“Illustration is not just about books,” she says.
Jiang continues to work in fabric design and as an illustrator, designing covers and illustrations for books, some of them sold through Amazon.com.
Currently, her illustrations and fabric design work are featured in a solo exhibit — her first — at Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. The exhibit runs through this month, and then it will move to Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.
Her work at the gallery is a shining example of digital illustration, some of it in steampunk styling but much of it featuring Chinese influenced images of birds and fairies, the latter appearing as beautiful women and children.
“Fairies are traditional Chinese characters,” she says. “They help people with their powers. … I want to make people happy, and fairies can do that. All my art is about being pure and happy.”
Her illustrations are digitally created with images that are layered for extreme detail. Some of them have as many as 20 layers, she says. They start as sketches on paper that are then scanned into her computer for enhancement and layering through Photoshop.
“It allows me to get details as small as a single hair,” she says of the process.
Jiang’s journey into art began as a 3-year-old with a penchant for drawing. Her father helped her explore a variety of interests, but art was her passion, so he enrolled her in art school.
“It was the thing I had the most confidence in,” she says. “I felt like I could be an artist in the future.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in art education, she had a stint in teaching but found it unsatisfying, and it didn’t leave her time for creating art. So she returned to college to earn a master’s degree in interior design.
As a student, she approached a publisher about giving her a chance as an illustrator. She was told she could have one chance to make it. She practiced intensely and found success.
“I turned into an illustrator,” she says. “I’d think, ‘How can I improve?’ so I went into computer game design. It taught me 3D skills.”
Now, she’s 20 years into her work as a digital illustrator, but she still does some freehand artwork.
“They both have their place,” she says of comparing her freehand creations with her digital work.
Fpr those who don’t have the opportunity to view Jiang’s work at Urban Art Gallery or Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., take a look at her Facebook page. It focuses entirely on her digital illustrations, including those featured in books.
