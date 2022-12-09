“Amahl and Night Visitors,” an enduring Christmas story that is performed each year by various opera companies across America, will be presented on three area stages this holiday season by Heartland Opera Theatre.
The popular opera will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Seventh and Joplin streets; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Northwood Arts and Event Center, 115 N. Wood St., Neosho; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave. The performances are free.
“Amahl” was the first opera specifically composed for television in the United States. The NBC television network commissioned Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti to write the opera. It was first performed by the NBC Opera Theater on Dec. 24, 1951, in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, where it was broadcast live on television.
This is the second time that it’s being presented in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho. It was first performed in 2018, and it was so well received that it’s being brought back this year, said director Madison King.
“The story, its themes and message resonate with everyone during the Christmas season,” she said. “This opera is in English, the music is easy to listen to, as well as beautiful.”
Based on Italian folk tales of the Nativity, the opera is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the view of a young disabled boy named Amahl, who lives in poverty with his widowed mother.
After a long journey following the star of Bethlehem, the three Magi — King Balthazar, King Kaspar and King Melchior — stop at Amahl and his mother’s home, seeking a place to rest. They are carrying gifts, including gold, to deliver to the Christ child, and Amahl’s mother becomes blinded by the allure of the gold and what it could do for her family.
She is caught attempting to steal a bit of the treasure, but King Melchior tells her she may keep the gold because the Holy child will not need earthly wealth to build his kingdom. She declines the gold, but she still wants to send a gift, although she has nothing to offer.
Amahl, too, has nothing to give to the Christ child except his crutch. When he offers it to the kings, his crippled leg is miraculously healed. Amahl then journeys with the three kings to see the Christ child and give his crutch in thanks for being healed.
In addition to the Christmas themes of the opera, it is also its shortness — it’s only one act — that makes it appealing, said William Mountz, Heartland Opera president. That makes it more family friendly, he said.
He also attributes its appeal to the music and to the talent of the lead performers, all hailing from Joplin, Carthage, and Pittsburg, Kansas, he said. Heidi Smorstad and Anne Marie Wright are returning as the mother and Amahl, respectively, the same roles they performed in 2018.
“Heidi Smorstad is a real talent,” Mountz said. “We are also so lucky to have Madison King directing. She is a talented singer as well, but our performers always enjoy working with her and she always delivers on the quality of her productions.”
In addition to Smorstad and Wright, the cast includes Brian Hargrave as King Balthazar; Patrick Howle as King Melchior; JJ Ramos as King Kaspar; and Jeremy Reves as the page. A Shepherds Chorus includes 20 local singers, and the pianist for the performances is Kathy Nenadal, who has played in previous Heartland shows.
While Hargrave, Howle and Ramos have performed in several Heartland concerts and productions, this is Reves’ opera debut, said King.
For a few years, the opera theater has been considering a regular performance of “Amahl,” alternating it with the Christmas caroling it has been offering at area homes the last couple of years, Mountz said.
“COVID knocked us off track a bit, but we are finally starting to rebound from that and are trying to get back on track,” he said. “We unfortunately don’t have the resources to do both caroling and ‘Amahl.’”
While the Cornell Complex is one of the sites of this performance, the opera group intends to continue its offerings in a variety of venues, including nontraditional ones as a form of outreach, Mountz said. Such past nontraditional venues have included coffee shops and Spiva Center for the Arts. It has also offered elementary school enrichment programs, including virtual performances via the Zoom platform.
