I’m a strong believer in summer camps for children. Some of my fondest childhood memories are rooted in summer camps.
Those camps allowed me to fuel my interests and learn new skills. They taught me problem solving and teamwork, and they built friendships that endure today. Every child should get a chance to experience such enrichment.
For children who are art-centric, there are plenty of opportunities for this, beginning in June. Regardless of age or interest — whether its the visual arts, music, dance or theater — there’s a camp available.
For those interested in the visual arts, Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts and Carthage’s artCentral have plenty of offerings. Spiva’s camps begin June 7 and run into August, and artCentral’s will be held in July only.
Camps at Spiva are aimed at 6- to 12-year-olds, aside from a glass camp for 8- to 14-year-olds. Some of the sessions will focus on specific mediums, including mosaics, fiber, beading, sculpture and upcycled art, and others will center on art movements and styles and creating art related to them. Those will cover impressionism and pointillism, pop and jazz art, ocean and Egyptian art.
The camps will be three-day sessions held in the afternoons — primarily noon to 5 p.m. — and they cost $100, though scholarships are available for those in need.
This year, Spiva has added a session for adults — a four-week drawing camp for beginners. This is the first time such a camp has been offered for adults. It’s set for 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays from June 4-25 and again July 9-30. Both camps will focus on the same topics in drawing.
Lead by Jason Stamper, drawing professor at Missouri Southern State University, it will be a condensed class of what is offered in beginning drawing classes at the university. Its cost is $150 for the full four weeks or $35 per class.
A full schedule of camps and registration forms are available at www.spivaarts.org/classes. Scholarship applications may be downloaded on the website, or they are available at Spiva, 222 W. Third St.
At artCentral, camps are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-15 and July 18-22, with registration opening on June 13.
Classes will be offered in gourd art, glass art, painting, sculpting, clay, fibers and more, and youngsters may choose their preferred mediums in morning and afternoon sessions. Lunch will be provided on the veranda of Hyde House, home of the art center, at 1110 E. 13th St.
Cost for each class is $35 and preregistration is required. Scholarships may be requested when registering. An online registration link will not be available until June 13 at www.artcentralcarthage.org.
Youngsters who are interested in the performing arts — dance, music and theater — can find camps through Midwest Regional Ballet Company and School, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, and Karen’s Dance Studio, all in Joplin, and Ovation Studio in Carthage.
Midwest Regional Ballet will offer a one-day camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at its studio at 2101 Stephens Blvd. Aimed at 4- through 10-year-olds, the camp will offer classes in dance, singing and acting with some craft time thrown in.
More information will become available as the camp draws closer, but those wishing to guarantee a slot in the camp may email kayelewis_mrb@hotmail.com.
All types of art-related classes — from music and musical theater to studio art and creative writing — will be offered in the Summer Discovery Academy of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 Newman Road. Youngsters do not have to be a Thomas Jefferson school student to enroll in the camps.
The academy offerings related to art will be held in three sessions. The first will be held June 20-24 and will offer a Youth Music Academy from 9 a.m. to noon for 8th through 12th graders, and oil painting classes from 1 to 4 p.m. for sixth through 12th graders.
A second session is scheduled for July 11-15 with classes held from 1 to 4 p.m. It will have studio art offerings for prekindergartners and kindergartners, and 1st and 2nd graders, and creative writing classes for middle and high school students.
Those will be followed up with a Showtime Musical Camp on musical theater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-22 for second through sixth graders.
Tuition is $175 for all the academy offerings, aside from Showtime Musical Camp, which is $350. Registration may be completed online at www.tjeffschool.org/academics/summer-discovery-program.
Youngsters searching for dance camps can find them from June 20 through Aug. 1 at Karen’s Dance Studio, 2113 Davis Blvd. Classes will be offered in ballet, tap, hip-hop and contemporary dance, and tumbling and acrobatics for 6-year-olds through teens with the sessions broken into age groups.
Classes are scheduled for mornings, late afternoons and evenings, and tuition varies. The schedule and fees are available at www.karensdancestudio.com, where registration may be completed.
While Ovation Studios, 2111 S. River St. in Carthage does not offer summer camps per se, it begins its six-week summer classes on June 20. Classes are offered in ballet and hip-hop dancing and tumbling and gymnastics, and they are broken into age groups that run from age 1 through 18.
Class fees range from $75 to $95. More information on classes and registration is available at www.ovation-studios.com or by phoning 1-800-792-3891.
