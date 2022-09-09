Art that is part of a final exhibit in the 109-year-old Cosgrove Building, home of Spiva Center for the Arts, is being shared on the street.
Seven pieces from “Reflections of Joplin,” a local history exhibit by artists of Local Color Art Gallery and Studio, are featured in the new Downtown Gallery, an outdoor exhibit space at Sixth and Main streets.
The pieces featured on the street gallery were selected because they represent a range of local historic matter as well as the range of ages of artists whose work is part of the Spiva exhibit. An image of the former Joplin Children’s Home at Third and Comingo streets was created by 79-year-old Jesse McCormick and a painting of the old arched bridge that spans Shoal Creek at Redings Mill was created by 6-year-old Bradshaw DeGraff.
At both ends of the outdoor art space are images created by seasoned artists. At one end is a painting of Ozark Christian College in its original location at 516 N. Wall St. It was created by Paula Giltner, who served as OCC’s artist-in-residence for 20 years. Her creation of the piece several years ago spurred compilation of a college history display at the school, now located on North Main Street.
At the other end is a depiction of Union Depot near First and Main streets, created by Margie Moss, one of the Local Color founders. She selected the piece for the outdoor gallery to promote restoration of the historic structure, which has been falling into progressive disrepair from decades of sitting vacant.
In-between those artworks is portrayal of an old mining site, created by Tricia Courtney, an award-winning artist with a lengthy history in the local art community. Other artwork joining the group is an image of the long-retired Carnegie Library at 830 S. Wall Ave., created by 12-year-old Nevaeh Maroney, and the historic John Wise Home that later housed the now-defunct YWCA at 504 S. Byers Ave., created by 18-year-old Bentley Allen.
The pieces are large scale reproductions of artwork that is part of the “Reflections of Joplin” exhibit that is on display in the Regional and Upstairs galleries at Spiva through Oct. 29.
This will be the final artwork to be shown at Spiva’s current location at 222 W. Third St., its home for nearly 30 years. Next month, the art center will move into the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, nearing completion at Seventh and Joplin streets.
The history exhibit includes more than 80 works by members and students of Local Color, an artists’ co-op at 10th and Main streets. It includes paintings, pottery and glass, jewelry created from local minerals, pyrography on wood salvaged from the Olivia Apartments, a woodturning from a tree downed by our 2011 tornado, and angels created from objects found in the tornado zone.
A selection of pieces from “Reflections of Joplin” were reproduced for inclusion in the outdoor gallery to promote the exhibit as well as its artists.
“I want more people to celebrate Joplin’s history, and this was done as a marketing tool,” said Moss, who coordinated the collaborative exhibit.
Said Paul Whitehill, project coordinator for the Downtown Gallery, ”This is a good opportunity for the artists to market themselves and their art. … Public exposure is always a good marketing tool.”
Whitehill said the pieces will remain on the outdoor gallery until the coming holidays.
This is the first rotation of artwork for the Downtown Gallery, which began displaying art last spring. An image Moss painted of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church was among the first pieces hung on the outdoor wall, which gave her the idea of using it to promote “Reflections of Joplin,” she said.
The outdoor space includes a metal frame hanging system on which art that is scanned onto vinyl canvas is attached and held with adjustable tension. The system includes four horizontal frames — 5-by-5-foot, 5-by-8-foot, 5-by-12-foot, and 5-by-14-foot — that can hold art that will be rotated every few months. Costs of installation of the hanging system were funded by an anonymous businessman.
Artists are now being invited to submit images for the next rotation of the gallery. Images can be submitted through www.
downtown.gallery. Because images accepted for the gallery are enlarged and imprinted onto vinyl by Whitehill’s company, Whitehill Enterprises, they require specific scanning requirements for submission. A scanning size requirement is listed on the website.
Artists, including those from Local Color whose work is now being displayed, retain ownership of the artwork, and it is returned to them once it has been rotated out of the gallery.
“This is getting some of the (Local Color) artists’ wheels turning in their heads to apply for other pieces of their work to be put on the wall after these current ones go down,” said Moss.
