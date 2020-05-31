Among everything that is on hold as we wrestle with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is at least one local project that is slowly moving forward — development of the downtown Joplin Arts District.
It’s one of those projects that can be done remotely — by phone, texting, emails or Zoom meetings — under a pandemic. It isn’t dependent upon public meetings or events that would attract crowds, which is considered off limits at this point of the pandemic.
So, planning is moving along, working around the distractions of a pandemic and one other detail. The arts leader spearheading the project, Linda Teeter, is working on it under the duress of chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma, diagnosed last month. Her determination in keeping the project alive under the complications of a pandemic and a personal health crisis is commendable.
Luckily, Teeter had laid the foundation of the district before her diagnosis. Now, she says, she is leaving many of the project details, particularly fundraising for district signage, to members of a board she formed for district oversight.
Development of the arts district began a year ago after Teeter, coordinator of First Thursday Art Walk and owner of downtown’s Urban Art Gallery, pitched it to the city council. She saw it as a way of embracing our reputation as an art community and promoting the downtown as a tourist destination.
She proposed a district encompassing 56 blocks from B Street south to 12th Street and from Wall Avenue east to Pennsylvania Avenue. The council gave the nod to a resolution designating the area for marketing purposes only. It would not entail city funding or oversight.
After city endorsement of the project, Teeter went to work full steam ahead. She got a Facebook page up, a district logo developed, and a television promotional spot created. She also formed the oversight board and successfully gained its state designation as a nonprofit organization, allowing tax write offs for charitable contributions to the project.
Because the city pledged no money toward the district, Teeter and her board have had to rely on contributions to pay for signs and other costs of implementation.
Initially, plans called for businesses in the district to pay membership dues of $150, giving them voting privileges on decisions guiding the district and enjoying the perks of its marketing through television and social media. Because of the economic impact of the pandemic, those dues were reduced to $35, at least for the time being.
“We’re very sensitive to the business losses here,” Teeter says.
For now, the board is concentrating on raising $40,000 to $50,000 for district signage and getting the signs up, which is anticipated to begin next month.
A painted logo sign surrounded by mural artwork is planned on the north exterior of Covert Electric Supply at B and Main streets. Teeter says Covert has agreed to pay for lighting for the sign, which is to be painted by local artist Andrew Batcheller, assisted by Springfield artist Linda Passeri.
“It basically welcomes you to the Joplin Arts District,” says Teeter.
A second painted logo sign with surrounding artwork has been arranged for the south exterior of Smith’s Floor Store at 814 S. Main St. Local graffiti-style street artists have stepped forward to paint that logo sign and its accompanying artwork, says Teeter.
The artists commissioned to paint the signs will have free rein in their designs, aside from including the logo.
A third location for signage, tentatively a neon sign, is being sought near the district’s south gateway at 12th and Main streets. Hanging banners throughout the district would designate the focus of particular areas. Eat here. Shop here. Live music here. Eventually, Teeter hopes to list the district on wayfaring signs throughout the downtown.
The electric sign and the banners are on hold until the pandemic has loosened its grip, allowing more success in fundraising for them.
Ultimately, Teeter envisions a district with an increased number of boutiques and restaurants with outdoor dining, plus a boutique hotel and spaces for artists’ housing with studios. In the long term, she’d like to have a dog park and improved street and alley lighting. All of this would be anchored by the arts and entertainment center that is planned at Seventh and Joplin streets.
That vision will be stalled by the pandemic. For now, Teeter simply hopes to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic by rebuilding downtown tourism.
“Part of helping the downtown is helping the businesses find their tourism again. We want to be an asset for this district of people,” Teeter says. “This is the heart of Joplin and the beat goes on and if we can help with that, we’re going to.”
ArtWalk 2020
During the first ArtWalk of 2020, in May, to abide by social safety guidelines in the age of COVID-19, Linda Teeter downloaded pre-recorded concerts by ArtWalk musicians and short videos showcasing interviews with local artists and their work.
“During that three hours we had viewers numbering up to double our best nights live attendance on Main Street,” Teeter wrote in an e-mail.
The same format will once again be adopted for the months of June and July, with the First Thursday ArtWalk Facebook page going live from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
The Facebook content will feature interviews with Andrew Batcheller, Dustin Miller, Michael Stiddem, Brenda Hayes, Natalie Wiseman and Linda Pessari, and musical performances by Patti Johnson, Dawn Sticklen, Ozark Bards and The Durbins.
