The coronavirus has thrown a wrench in virtually every aspect of our lives, complicating the simplest of decisions or acts of normalcy.
Now, it’s monkey-wrenched the annual rites of passage from summer to fall — fall festivals.
These festivals have been mainstays in our towns for years, usually decades, serving as tools for community marketing and attracting tourism, bolstering the profits of hotels, retail stores and restaurants, and buoying sales tax revenue.
Likewise, they have benefited the participating artists, musicians and other entertainers. These folks use festivals to market themselves and fatten their bank accounts. For me, it’s also a chance to personally connect with my buyers, something I‘m unable to do with sales in galleries or gift shops.
The pandemic has turned all of that on its head.
It’s been no easy task for festival planners to decide whether or how to continue these seasonal traditions, while protecting community health. Some chose to cancel their festivals. That includes the Carl Junction Blue Grass Festival, Mount Vernon’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days, and the War Eagle and Bentonville arts and crafts festivals in Arkansas, the latter three hosting hundreds of vendors for more than 50 years. Others, like the Neosho Fall Festival and Carthage’s Maple Leaf Festival, are moving forward, but with a reduced number of events. Joplin Arts Fest is going virtual.
As a member of the Joplin Arts Fest Planning Committee, I was among those sharing the burden of deciding whether or how to continue the festival. We wanted to support our artists, to give them a venue in the lean times of the pandemic. But we sure didn’t want to be responsible for staging COVID-19 super spreader event.
There was much to consider, much more that the public might realize.
As the virus dug in locally, our sponsors of the past became reticent about pledging their money in such uncertain financial times. Would we be able to produce a festival of the same quality as the past with limited funding?
If we held the festival in Mercy Park, as in the past, we had to consider the tedium of meeting recommended COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. We’d need to regularly disinfect anything with communal contact, requiring additional manpower at a time when volunteers are hesitant about large community gatherings. For the artists, the constant disinfecting would have been enough of a headache that it could drive them away. Can you imagine an artist constantly cleaning between customers or trying to social distance in a 10- by 10-foot tent full of displays?
Then there was the impossible job of projecting whether the COVID cases would decline by festival time. The bulk of planning and the major decisions of whether to move forward under a pandemic were staring at us in the early spring. At that time, the nation had no idea of whether the virus would magically disappear, or it would be kicking us like a storm trooper by this fall.
We decided to err on the side of caution and take the festival online. It’s scheduled for noon Friday, Sept. 18, through noon, Monday, Sept. 21, on the festival website, www.joplinartsfest.com.
In the past, the festival has attracted more than 50 artists. Understandably, that number has dropped this year. Still, it’s attracted 30 artists from the Four-State Area, as well as Springfield, Stillwater Oklahoma, Independence and Prairie Village in Kansas, Bloomington, Indiana, and Waukesha, Wisconsin. There will be more than 300 pieces of artwork in every medium for online shoppers to peruse.
Of course, sales under an online arrangement will be slowed by delivery time. Once sales are made online, artists will contact buyers to coordinate delivery or shipping of the art pieces. Some artists have agreed to personal delivery, some have not. The latter will charge extra costs for shipping, and those fees could be hefty for large pieces of artwork, something to remember when selecting pieces.
While buying online isn’t as easy or spontaneous as it is in person and it doesn’t allow hands-on inspection of artwork, I urge support of these artists. The pandemic has made for a very lean financial year for these people. I‘ve felt the financial crunch myself.
Here’s a rundown of festivals that will be held, but with streamlined events.
• The Neosho Fall Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the downtown district. There will be live music and food, a car, truck, and motorcycle show, a soapbox derby on the town square, and an arts and crafts show and sale at the Neosho Civic Center, 109 W. Main St.
Vendors’ booths will be socially distanced, and vendors will be required to provide hand sanitizer. Face masks will be encouraged but not required.
At this time, there is limited information about how artists may apply, but the Neosho Arts Council is coordinating the arts and crafts show. For information, it may be contacted at www.neoshoarts.net.
• Carthage’s Maple Leaf Festival is set for Oct 1-3, Oct. 10-11, Oct. 14-17, and Oct. 24 at various locations. Though its showcase parade and marching band competition have been cancelled there are plenty of other festivities, including an arts and crafts show and music performances from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, on the square and extending off the square to allow for social distancing of vendors.
A schedule of events is available at www.carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf. Vendor applications are available at www.CarthageMapleLeaf.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.