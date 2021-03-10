It was this time last year when local arts organizations began making the decisions about whether to scrub their events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spiva Center for the Arts made the difficult decision to abandon the opening reception and other events related to PhotoSpiva, its signature annual exhibit that draws the largest number of patrons annually.
For this year’s PhotoSpiva exhibition, there will be a bit of return to normalcy, the first for the art center since the pandemic clamped down. There will be a reservations-only reception for the opening of the exhibition from 5:30 through 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hybrid approaches have been developed for other exhibit-related events, including the awards ceremony and juror’s lecture on Saturday. Reservations for the reception may be made through the Spiva website, www.spivaarts.org. The exhibit runs through Saturday, May 15. This slow opening is a blessing for PhotoSpiva, considering that the exhibition is a big deal for Joplin. Now in its 45th year, it’s a highly respected photography competition, the nation’s longest running one. This year, 1,033 entries were submitted by 181 artists from 32 states.
As a survey of excellence in contemporary photography, the competition allows Spiva to attract jurors who are respected and recognized in national photography circles, sometimes even in international circles. Bringing that caliber of jurors to Joplin puts us on the map.
With such heavy competition to get into the exhibit — less than 10% of the entries are selected for the exhibit — it makes for some difficult decisions as photographers consider their entries. Will the judge bite on realism or lean toward something staged for symbolic meaning? Will there be a penchant for bodies of work that tell stories or for special processes and techniques?
It’s useless to second guess based on what has been accepted into previous competitions. Every juror has a differing approach to evaluating entries, based in part on personal credentials. A juror with an academic background will analyze photographs differently than a professional photographer or a museum curator.
Then there’s the juror’s decision of what type of exhibit to compile. Part of the job is to assemble an exhibit of photographic excellence. It’s the juror’s choice whether to pull together an exhibit that is a survey of what’s going on in contemporary photography or an exhibit of curated individual photographs.
At least there’s a guarantee of impartiality through the blind judging. The jurors have no knowledge of the entrants or their status as amateurs or professionals. They simply pore through the entries, studying the artistic and technical nuances of each and continually culling them until there are a suitable number for the Spiva Main Gallery. This year, 70 entries made the cut. The images of 10 local and area photographers were among them.
Winners aren’t considered until the exhibit is installed, allowing the entries to be viewed as a whole and their details studied with a keener eye than is allowed electronically; entries are submitted online and only those that are accepted are forwarded ready to hang.
The entries were judged by Adam Finkelston, owner, publisher and co-editor of The Hand Magazine, an internationally recognized art magazine that caters to alternative and historic photographic processes and all types of printmaking. He has juried and co-curated several U.S. exhibitions featuring international artists. He has shown his work in numerous solo and group exhibitions, and he has won several awards.
He will be in town this week to select the winners of the competition, which will be announced at 7 p.m. Saturday and followed by his Juror’s Lecture. These will be hybrid events in that people may attend in person or view it through Facebook Live on the Spiva page.
Winners will receive cash awards of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third. There will also be presentation of merit awards of $150 each and honorable mentions of $100 each.
Earlier on Saturday, there will be the annual portfolio reviews in which area photographers, regardless of whether their work was accepted into the exhibit, may have their photographs critiqued by the juror. Those will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The morning session will be conducted in person at Spiva and those in the afternoon, geared more for out-of-town photographers, will be held via Zoom online conferencing platform.
To schedule a portfolio review, contact Spiva by email at jhenning@spivaarts.org. Cost is $15 for Spiva members and $25 for non-members.
Opening in conjunction with PhotoSpiva will be the annual Small Works Auction, the center’s largest fundraiser, aside from the St. Avips Ball. It raises about $7,000 annually through silent bidding on small format works submitted by Spiva member artists. More than 70 works in all types of mediums will be up for grabs in this year’s auction.
Minimum bids for pieces are $35 and must be raised in $5 increments. There is also a “buy it now” option for people who don’t want to risk losing a piece in final bidding. “Buy it now” prices are set by the artists with a minimum price of $125.
A special Rainmakers category is for artists whose works sold for $300 or more in previous auctions. Rainmaker works have a minimum bid of $300 and a minimum “buy it now” price of $500. Again, artists set the “buy it now” price.
Bids may be submitted at Spiva or online at www.spivaarts.org. A closing party when final bidding will become fast and furious will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, via Facebook Live on the Spiva page.
