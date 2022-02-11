PITTSBURG, Kan. — Liz Darling has had some interesting requests for her art through its online presence.
Through her website, lizdarlingart.com, which includes images of her artwork celebrating womanhood and the female body, she had a German sex therapist request use of her art for promotional materials. The work on the site also landed her an invitation to show her work in a Latin American Festival of Menstrual Art at Chiapas, Mexico. Then there have been people so captivated by the art on her website that they requested use of it for tattoos.
Through the Etsy online platform, where she sells unframed original work, giclees, prints, and mixed fiber and needlepoint art, she’s also landed some opportunities. Her shop, LizDarlingArt, caught the attention of a gallery owner in Santa Fe, New Mexico, who invited her to exhibit some of her pieces in the gallery.
It has also helped her secure a couple of opportunities few artists achieve — having her artwork used on the production sets of an HBO comedy miniseries and a Hulu original movie. Her work used in the productions of both networks focused on the sacredness of the female body and the symbolism of its reproductive system, which are prevalent themes in her body of work.
“Seeing something that I’ve created in these films makes me feel like I’ve contributed to popular culture a bit, even if it’s an incredibly minute contribution,” says the Pittsburg artist. “It feels like a fun secret to know something so subtle is mine.”
The first door of these opportunities opened in 2019 when a set designer for HBO contacted Darling through her Etsy shop, requesting use of one of her watercolor paintings with mixed media for the set of the series, “Mrs. Fletcher.” The piece the designer selected, “… And You Shall Be Like God,” featured altered imagery of the female reproductive system with symbolism relating to the sins of Adam and Eve.
The studio purchased the piece as a digital file so the artwork could be printed in the size desired for the production set, which featured an art gallery show with feminist-themed artwork.
“My work was in this great gallery scene with a bunch of similar work,” says Darling. “It’s the type of gallery setting where I would love to show my work in real life, but I don’t typically have access to that here.”
Last year, she was contacted by a set designer for a Hulu-produced movie, “Sex Appeal,” which began airing last month.
“I wasn’t as surprised or wary the second time around, especially because in the Hulu set designer’s initial contact, she offered to send me a copy of the script and an artist release for me to review,” says Darling.
The designer purchased eight of Darling’s paintings with three of them used for a movie set emulating the inside of the main character’s home.
Darling says the character is a visual artist exploring female genitilia in her artwork, so Hulu desired pieces with images relating to that. Darling suspects that the art in the film was intended to relate to body positivity, even though her pieces were intended as an expression of motherhood.
“In my own work,” she says, “the experiences of birth was the main reason I started working with the female reproductive system as subject matter.”
She admits that she didn’t watch much of the “Sex Appeal” movie because it’s geared for a young adult audience.
Darling is known for her cosmic, yet organic paintings that often feature fungi and lunar imagery, in addition to the female body. She uses watercolor, ink and other media to project the intersection of magic, nature, the divine feminine, and the inner child.
Her work has earned her awards in exhibits of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition and the Bourbon County (Kansas) Art Council, as well as in plein air paint-outs. She’s proudest of the latter awards, she says, because plein air painting takes her outside her routine style of work. Plein air painting is done outdoors, capturing the changing play of light on subjects.
A graduate of Pittsburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in fine art, Darling formerly showed her work at the Pittsburg artists’ co-op, ArtForms, and she has exhibited and sold her pieces at art walks in Pittsburg and Joplin and at Art and Soul pop-up music and art fairs.
As for having her work featured on the sets of a television series and a movie, she takes it in stride. She laughs at the thought that those were big breaks that may lead to greater opportunities as an artist.
“So far, no one has been beating down my door trying to give me opportunities and money,” she says, “But, the day is young.”
