Joplin will become a giant art canvas on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, when regional artists scatter across town to capture all types of scenes in Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out.
Anything in town will be fair game for their subject matter, as long as it’s outdoors. It may be Grand Falls, the bluffs along Shoal Creek or one of our parks. Some painters may choose the urban setting, capturing images of historic buildings or homes. Still others may wait until dark to paint under the glows cast by evening light. That why it’s a 24-hour paint-out.
Whatever their subject matter, the painters will be working to capture the ever-changing light, colors and shadows of the day or night. That’s what plein air painting is about. It’s a completely different type of painting than in a studio because of the lack of control of the elements that affect scenes.
Paint the Ozarks, presented by Spiva Center for the Arts in cooperation with the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, is Joplin’s first major plein air competition.
Such paint-outs are held annually throughout the U.S., with one of the flagship competitions held in Laguna Beach, California. For years, Cherry’s Art Emporium in Carthage hosted a competition in conjunction with the community’s fall Maple Leaf Festival, and last year the Neosho Arts Council hosted a paint-out in the summer. Last fall, JRAC hosted a short paint-out, primarily for its members, but it was nothing on the level of Paint the Ozarks.
Already, this paint-out is attracting interest from painters throughout Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, as well as Northwest Arkansas. The latter has an especially strong presence of plein air painters, including award winners in national plein air painting competitions.
The paint-out will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Spiva Center for the Arts, Third Street and Wall Avenue. It’s open to all painters, regardless of experience. Entry fee is $35 with a $10 discount for members of Spiva and JRAC. Following time-stamping of their canvases to ensure no works were painted prior to the competition, artists will fan across town to begin painting. The public is invited to watch as painters work.
The works — artists may submit up to three, but none may be larger than 18 by 24 inches in size — must be completed by the judging time of 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Spiva. Prizes will be $500 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third. There will also be a $500 Steve and Diana Graddy Purchase Prize, guaranteeing a sale for at least one artist.
Judge for the competition will be Kansas City artist Larry DeGraff, who has won numerous awards in plein air and other painting competitions throughout the nation. A former artist for Hallmark Cards, he is a member of the American Impressionist Society and a signature artist of the American Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and the Missouri Valley Impressionist Society. Last year, Southwest Art Magazine listed him among “Artists to Watch.”
In addition to judging the competition, DeGraff will lead a workshop on plein air painting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the lower pavilion of Mercy Park, 26th and McClelland Boulevard. While pre-registration isn’t required for the competition, it is for the workshop, which is limited to 15 students. The fee is $120, and registration may be completed at spivaarts.org/paint-the-ozarks. Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 26.
An exhibit of competition entries will be held the remainder of the month of September at Spiva. For people wishing to add a plein air painting to their art collection, this is an opportunity to buy a piece.
This is an event not just for artists, but also for people wishing to gain a greater understanding of painting.
Generally, plein air painting is impressionist in style because artists must work quickly, veering from attention to detail. There simply isn’t time to capture all the details when the light is constantly changing. One moment, the colors may be brilliant. An hour later, they may be muted by shadows or by rain, which is why paint-outs, including Paint the Ozarks, are held rain or shine. Rain can add mood, even drama, to a painting.
The plein air style was brought to prominence by 19th-century French painters who focused on capturing the light of outdoor scenes. Much of the work of famed impressionists Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Camille Pissarro was created outdoors, allowing them to reflect the changing light values and colors of transient moments.
I’ve learned that there’s a different kind of passion among artists who do plein air painting. Neither night nor rain can keep them from it. One year when I attended the paint-out at Carthage, the artists laughed when I asked whether the competition was canceled because of the day’s rain. They went out in the downpour, painting under building awnings and park pavilions and in their cars.
These artists are charged by painting life in the moment, and it requires them to have a critical eye for the changing values of their subject matter as they paint. Because it’s less controlled than studio painting, they say it makes them better painters.
For more information, contact Spiva Center for the Arts at 417-623-0183 or email me, a co-coordinator of the event, at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
