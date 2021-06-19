NEOSHO, Mo. — The community of Neosho will become a giant art canvas on Saturday, June 26, when artists fan out across town to capture their version of various sights as part of the Neosho Art Council’s Plein Air Painting Competition and Exhibition.
Anything in town will be fair game for artistic subject matter, as long as it’s outdoors. It may be interesting homes or other local architecture, the historic county courthouse, one of the parks, or the national fish hatchery. It might be something as simple as flowers on a porch or a lounging animal.
Whatever the chosen subject, there’s a guarantee that a play of light will be the focus of the paintings. That’s what plein air painting is about — capturing transitory moments when colors and shadows change with the light.
Artists will get the opportunity to learn some tips and tricks about painting outdoors prior to the competition. A workshop on the painting techniques will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today in the downtown. It will be led by Jeffrey Jones, a local painter, clay artist and owner of The Clay Cup, a coffee shop and pottery studio at 114 N. Wood St. He’ll discuss light, color palettes, color mixing, subject selection, composition and related subjects in plein air painting. It will be a hands-on workshop with participants joining Jones in painting outdoors.
Fee for the workshop is $50, and it’s open to people with any level of painting abilities. For more information, contact The Clay Cup at 417-456-5065.
The following Saturday, the paint out competition will start with artist check-in between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce office, 216 W. Spring St. Entry fee is $10 for those who are not members of NAC and free for those who are members. Anyone age 18 or older may enter and pre-registration may be completed at the NAC website, www.neoshoarts.net.
Participants will receive an 8-by-10-inch canvas and then they can hit the streets to choose their subject matter, paint it onto their canvases and return their finished paintings between 2 to 3 p.m. at the chamber of commerce office or from 3 to 5 p.m. at the art council booth on the city square.
Artists will compete for cash prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. All the competition paintings will be exhibited at Big Spring Gallery in the chamber of commerce offices.
While you may not be familiar with the concept of plein air painting, it’s a guarantee that you’ve seen plein air works.
It was brought to prominence by the mid-century French impressionist painters who focused on capturing the light of outdoor scenes. Much of the work of famed impressionists Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Camille Pissarro were created outdoors, allowing them to reflect the changing light values and colors of transient moments.
The Impressionist style continues to be practiced by plein air painters because they must work quickly, veering from an attention to detail. There simply isn’t time to capture all the details when the light is constantly changing. One moment, the colors may be brilliant. An hour later, they may be muted by shadows. Some artists prefer to do plein air nocturnes that capture the interesting shadows and subtle glows cast by the light of night.
It’s a totally different type of painting than in a studio because of the lack of control of the elements that affect scenes. Some artists view it as an opportunity to hone their skills. Others won’t even try it because the subject matter is so transitory that they must paint more quickly than they’re accustomed to.
One of the attractions of plein air painting for many artists is the camaraderie it engenders. It takes them out of the solitude of the studios and allows them to join others in painting similar scenes, but with differing eyes. Area painters used to gather regularly for painting with the Day Trippers of Southwest Missouri, a plein air painting group that stalled during last year’s pandemic. There’s also the Missouri Plain Air Painters Association that was organized in 1999 to further the practice of the style.
Plein air painting competitions or paint outs, like in Neosho, are held all over the world and America, including in this region. At Carthage, Cherry’s Art Emporium hosts a paint-out during the annual fall Maple Leaf Festival. It runs for 24 hours to appeal to painters who prefer to do plein air nocturnes.
The local paint out is being held in conjunction with Celebrate Neosho, a Fourth of July event that will begin at 3 p.m. the same day as the painting competition. It will include vendors and a car show, ax throwing, sand art, live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display at the city square. There will also be a “bowl-a-thon,” a clay bowl creating marathon from 3 to 8 p.m. outside The Clay Cup. Five potters’ wheels will be set up for artists to create bowls that will be sold in the annual Empty Bowls fall fundraiser for area programs that feed those in need.
