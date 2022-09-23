It’s part grassroots music fest and part neighborhood crawl that promotes a sense of community, a combination that makes it one of Joplin’s coolest art events of the year.
It’s North Heights Porchfest, a stroll through a tree-lined neighborhood of personable old homes with spacious porches and yards that host musicians and artists. There’s also a mix of food trucks and kids’ activities. Unless you succumb to the pull of savory food, all of it is free.
This year’s edition is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. While the neighborhood runs between Main and Jackson streets from First to F streets, most of the activities will take place between Wall and Sergeant from C to F streets.
Music is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. in various areas of the neighborhood. Food truck row with food, snack, and drink trucks, plus a variety of artisans and business vendors, will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
Maps of the performance locations and times are available online at www.northheightsporchfest.com and on the North Heights Porchfest Facebook page. The day of the event they’ll be available at performance porches and at food trucks.
Staged through a partnership of neighbors, musicians and artists, and community members, this is such a laid-back, neighborly event that it’s not something to be missed. Sling a lawn chair over your shoulder and take a pleasant meander through one of our oldest, most inviting neighborhoods, stopping to settle into music or peruse art along the way.
Because of the scheduling of different musicians each hour with 15 minutes between sets, it’s easy to catch at least a portion of all the performances. The porch and yard “venues” are spread far enough apart that the sounds don’t bleed into one another.
This year, there will be 27 performers who are a showcase of local talent in multiple genres — from Irish folk, Americana, and country and gospel to marimba, indie, jazz and blues, rock, and mobile orchestra.
Some of the performers — Dance Monkey Dance, Vagabond Grove, The Sea Hollies, Higher Ed and Kufara marimba band — are veterans of the local music scene, performing at clubs, Joplin Arts Fests, First Thursday Art Walks or Joplin Third Thursdays. Other performers are new. This is the first year that the fest has attracted a group that isn’t local, Route 358, an indie Americana group from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
New to the music this year will be a digital tipping system. Porches will have green tip jars containing a QR code that can be scanned to donate a tip to the performers. The QR code is also on the Porchfest maps.
While the music has always been at the forefront of neighborhood fest, there has been a concerted effort to recruit more artisans each year. This year’s fest will include 29 exhibitors with a variety of mediums or creative food offerings.
If you work up an appetite while strolling the neighborhood, there will be 13 food trucks with tables set up for dining on Byers Avenue between D and F streets. You’ll have a choice of barbecue, pizza, street tacos, chicken and comfort food, plus desserts, snacks and cups of joe. Portable restrooms will be located in that area.
Parking will be at a premium throughout the neighborhood, so plan on walking, biking or ridesharing. A parking lot at Columbia Elementary School at E and Moffet streets is reserved for people with disabilities, senior citizens and parents with small children.
Such Porchfests started in 2007 when neighbors in Ithaca, N.Y, decided to let their porches become stages for an afternoon to promote a sense of community while supporting local talent. Since then, more than 100 Porchfests have popped up in Canada and across the U.S. — from Sacramento to Philadelphia and smaller cities in between.
North Heights rolled out its version of Porchfest in 2017, with 11 performers and a couple of artists spontaneously showing their work on lawns.
Folks in this neighborhood have been successful in finding the formula for creating a sense of community — by opening their porches to music and art for the community to enjoy. While some of them don’t host music or art, they offer a friendly atmosphere of games or drinks, maybe even an invitation to create chalk art on their sidewalk. It’s a congenial atmosphere, where you walk away not only wowed by the variety of creative talent we have but also feeling a bond with other community members.
