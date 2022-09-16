With the COVID-19 pandemic abating enough to allow indoor concerts, it’s perfect timing for Pro Musica’s move into the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, nearing completion at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
The impact of a return to indoor concerts, particularly in a professional performance venue, is signaling a new era for the chamber music organization, according to its executive director, Emlyn Johnson.
This will be the organization’s first full season for indoor concerts since the pandemic put a clamp on indoor activities in 2020. Initially in the pandemic, Pro Musica canceled its concerts because chamber music is best performed in an intimate setting, which wasn’t conducive to COVID-19 safety protocols. As the pandemic eased, there was a transition to outdoor performances. It wasn’t until last December that the first indoor performance was held since 2020, said Johnson.
That’s making the new season for the chamber series a celebratory one, especially coupled with Pro Musica’s move to the Cornell Complex, Johnson said.
The 2022-23 season will include a mix of groups that will be new to performing here and some that have played here previously, Johnson said.
The Sinta Quartet, a saxophone ensemble that opened the season, and the acclaimed Vienna Boys Choir are among those returning. In between those concerts will be a presentation by PUBLIQuartet, a group new to performing here, and then Pro Musica will celebrate its first concert in the Cornell Complex.
The PUBLIQuartet is next on the schedule, performing Oct. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 509 Pearl Ave. The classical and jazz crossover ensemble will be the season’s residency musicians, presenting concerts and education programming for fourth- and fifth-grade schoolchildren. Every season, Pro Musica has a residency group that works with schoolchildren.
The Vienna Boys Choir is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia Ave. While most of Pro Musica’s concerts are free, this one will require tickets of $15 for general admission. Johnson advises patrons to reserve tickets soon as they’re selling quickly. They may be reserved online at promusicajoplin.org/vbc2022.
The first concert in the new arts and entertainment complex will feature the Schumann Quartet, a string group performing with pianist Jon Nakamatsu. It’s scheduled for Nov. 15 in collaboration with Connect2Culture, the arts advocacy organization that has led the effort to bring the Cornell Complex to reality. The concert will be one of the first events after the complex celebrates its completion with an open house on Nov. 12.
From that concert forward, all of this season’s primary performances will be held at the Cornell Complex. That will mean a new era for Pro Musica in a couple of ways.
Throughout its 40-year history, the organization has never had a permanent performance home. It has had to schedule concerts at various venues, primarily churches, schools and local colleges. It has also presented small outreach concerts in such settings as coffee houses, hospitals, the public library, and at places serving special-needs populations, such as Lafayette House, a local domestic violence shelter. Those outreach concerts will continue. Johnson said.
Having a permanent performance space for its concert series will help with attracting top chamber groups, considering that most chamber music presenting organizations in America have no home venue for concerts, said Johnson. An added enticement for performers will be the Cornell Complex’s outdoor green, allowing open-air concerts.
“I think (the outdoor green) opens up a lot for our programming and all the organizations involved,” said Johnson.
A seemingly small, but notable feature of the new complex will be a permanent, top-of-the-line piano, eliminating Pro Musica’s need to secure venues that have a piano available. That will appeal to classical performers who are used to playing only the best in pianos, Johnson said. The Cornell Complex will have a climate-controlled room specifically designed for storing the piano between concerts.
Aside from performance benefits, the Cornell Complex will also allow Pro Musica to relocate its offices to a high-profile location that will be an arts and culture hub. For most of its existence, the organization’s business operations have been in a small office in the U.S. Bank building at Fourth and Main streets. The new location will not only mean greater exposure for the organization, but it will also present more opportunities for collaborating with other arts groups, said Johnson.
“I think it’s a wonderful next step for us,” she said.
While Johnson is unsure of the exact date of the move of the Pro Musica office, it won’t involve a massive effort, considering that it’s a small operation with only one staff member in addition to Johnson. Because new office furniture will be included in its space in the Cornell Complex, the largest part of the move will entail the transfer of documents and archival materials, now in a small storage room adjoining its current office.
Other performers on Pro Musica’s 2022-23 schedule are the Trio con Brio Copenhagen, a string and piano ensemble, scheduled for February 2023; the Ying Quartet, a string group returning for a performance in March 2023; and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble performing in April 2023.
More information on the season’s series is available on the Pro Musica website, promusicajoplin.org.
