Paul Whitehill and his tile mural team had their mettle tested in the last month, thanks to the interminable rainy weather.
As an installer of tile murals, Whitehill’s Joplin company, Whitehill Enterprises, was commissioned for two mural projects that Mother Nature was determined to dampen. One was installation of the “Big Dreams Grow in Carthage” mural, designed by nationally recognized artist Andy Thomas, and the other was repairs to “The Butterfly Mural” at Joplin’s Mercy Park. The dedication of the Carthage mural coincided with the deadline for completion of the butterfly mural.
With Mother Nature dumping plenty of rain last month, Whitehill had to work around her to meet the deadlines.
“It was a little nail biting, but we got it done,” said Whitehill.
While the butterfly mural repair wasn’t a particularly large project, its timing was crucial. The 10-by-20-foot mural of a butterfly, designed by Mythic Art and Mural and installed by Whitehill’s team, was inspired by the resilience and healing after Joplin’s tornado of 2011. It was imperative that its repairs be completed by the 10th anniversary observance of the tornado on May 22.
Broken tiles were discovered on the mural in early March after February’s rains and blast of subzero temperatures. Rainwater had gotten behind them, and when it froze, it expanded and loosened the tiles, Whitehill said.
While only two tiles were damaged, Whitehill decided to be cautious and take down all 200 tiles of the mural. It meant ordering two replacement tiles from a manufacturing company in Spain and scraping adhesive and grout from the other tiles, then reinstalling them and treating them with a moisture barrier.
As the deadline for completion of the project loomed, it rained nearly every day. It forced the reinstallation to be done under a tarp draped over the mural wall.
Meanwhile, Whitehill’s team was also working to install the 28-by-44-foot mural on the side of McBride’s Antiques on the southeast corner of the Carthage city square. Again, the work could only be done as weather allowed.
Commissioned by Vision Carthage, the mural features the images of seven local natives who attained professional greatness and six artists who molded Carthage’s reputation for art. It honors Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Carl Hubble, television host and zoologist Marlin Perkins, former Jasper County Clerk Annie Baxter, Hollywood leading man David Newell, ragtime composer James Scott, astronaut Janet Kavandi and NFL football great Felix Wright. Artists represented include Thomas, Bill Snow, Jerry Ellis, Lowell Davis, and Sam Butcher.
Thomas was commissioned to design the mural with Whitehill’s team responsible for digitizing the design image for transfer onto 459 porcelain tiles and installing them.
For outdoor murals such as this, Whitehill uses a manufacturing company in Spain to infuse the tiles with the mural images. It’s the only company he’s found that has the capability of permeating porcelain — the most durable of tile materials — with brilliant colors that won’t fade in sunlight. Other companies can do it, but they can’t produce vibrant colors that can withstand weather.
“This process was my holy grail,” Whitehill says. “I knew outdoor projects were going to be my largest customers.”
He notes that he uses a Webb City facility for manufacturing of tiles for indoor murals that won’t be subjected to weather or fading from sunlight.
With each of the tiles for the Carthage project weighing 14 pounds each, it took some real manhandling to install them. But there were time-consuming and costly hitches that had to be overcome first. The brick onto which they were being affixed was rougher than anticipated, so a skim coat had to be applied to level it and it took about twice as much setting adhesive as was originally calculated.
“I learned a lot on this particular mural,” Whitehill said of those project snags. “Every project is different. There’s different types of conditions and different types of walls.”
These tile murals are among several in the area and across the U.S. that Whitehill has been involved with during his 15 years in the industry. Sometimes, his company is commissioned only to work with the mural designers to digitizing their images and get them printed onto tile. Other times, the company also does the mural installation.
His company has installed pieces honoring Route 66 in Joplin and Galena, Kansas, and local history in the Neosho Newton County Library, and depicting the process for creating the Praying Hands statue in King Jack Park at Webb City. It has also done three murals for Art Feeds, a children’s therapeutic art provider; one is on the backside of the butterfly mural and the two others are in Bentonville, Ark. Other murals to its credit are at Crabby’s restaurant and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, both in Joplin, and Indigo Sky Casino at Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
It has also built its name with tile murals in Lee’s Summit, Newport Beach, California, San Mateo, California, Key Largo, Florida, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its most prestigious project has been installation of a series images of tennis’ greats — everyone from John McEnroe to Chris Evert to Naomi Osaka — at the Indian Wells (California) Tennis Garden.
While Whitehill and his team don’t always get the glory that the mural design artists do, they are responsible for bringing the murals to reality. They are yet another piece of the mosaic that builds Joplin’s reputation for art.
