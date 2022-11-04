When I heard that the piano purchased for the performance hall of the new Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex had its own climate-controlled storage room, I surmised that it must be a remarkable instrument.
Then I heard it was a Steinway concert grand piano, the Mercedes of pianos. The one purchased for the Cornell Complex is a model D, the cream of the crop in Steinways. It’s an ebony beauty that’s 9 feet in length.
I wondered about its value, so I contacted Tim Chupp, vice president of operations for Chupp Pianos, a New Paris, Indiana, piano service that restored the 1949 Steinway that was purchased for the Cornell Complex.
My mouth dropped when he offered a comparison of prices. When this piano was purchased new in 1950, it would have cost $6,900. Today, the same piano purchased new would be $198,400, he said.
That explains why a restored vintage Steinway, rather than a new one, was purchased for the Cornell Complex.
Still, even as a vintage piano, it cost $89,900, said Sharon Beshore, president of Connect2Culture, which led the effort to develop the Cornell Complex. A cover for protection, a bench and a cradle dolly for moving the piano were additional costs, she said.
The purchase of the piano was funded by donors and the Vivian Leon Fund for the Musical Arts. The Leon fund supports organizations that offer classical music programs with an emphasis on piano performance. Vivian Leon was director of the now defunct Missouri Southern International Piano Competition, which was presented locally.
Beshore is quick to give credit to Gloria Jardon, a local master pianist, who located the piano through much research and outreach, doing so voluntarily.
In her search for an appropriate piano, Jardon reached out to several artists she knew from the International Piano Competition and consulted with Chris and Conrad Hume of Hume Piano Service in Kansas City.
Chris Hume had seen the 1949 restored Steinway and recommended it. Jardon was able to view the piano and hear it played online. After several consultations with Chupp Pianos, the deal was sealed.
“Other than being more affordable, this 1949 Steinway was built at a time when artists and craftsmen were at their best and took such pride in what they did,” Jardon said.
Chupp confirmed that. Many performance venues and pianists gravitate to vintage Steinways — generally built pre-World War II — because they were created when the Steinway family owned the company and took pride in its workmanship, he said. Today, the company is publicly owned, and its pianos do not have the same workmanship, he said. The vintage Steinways were also built of wood from old-growth hardwoods. Today, wood from lesser quality, quick growth trees is used for Steinways, Chupp said.
Chupp still has a flyer from the 1950 Steinway News that notes the purchase of this piano. “The Cheyenne Civic Music Association, Cheyenne, Wyo., purchased a Steinway model D concert grand through the Charles E. Wells Music Co., Steinway dealers in Denver, Colo.,” the announcement said.
The Cheyenne Civic Music Association was the sole owner of the piano until the Cornell Complex purchased it from the Chupp Co. The music association had consulted with Chupp about restoring it in recent years, but because the restoration would take several months, the music association opted to purchase a new piano, Chupp said.
“It had only been a one-owner instrument and had stayed in a climate- and humidity-controlled room for its lifetime,” said Chupp. “It had never been moved until it was taken out of the Cheyenne building.”
That move was to Indiana so the Chupp company could restore it. The restoration included new Steinway parts throughout, except for the sound board, which is in good shape.
“They took such good care of the instrument that it was phenomenal the condition the sound board was in,” said Chupp. “It’s a phenomenal instrument in condition and tone.”
A piano of this quality will be a boon to attracting performers for concerts presented by Connect2Culture, as well by Pro Musica chamber music organization, both occupying space in the Cornell Complex.
“Many technical riders (for securing performers) require an instrument of this caliber, and we are so fortunate that we can deliver,” said Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture director.
Because Pro Musica has never had a venue of its own until moving to the Cornell Complex, it had to secure community venues with pianos, accepting whatever quality of piano could be offered. The piano at the Cornell Complex will appeal to classical performers who are used to playing only the best in pianos, Pro Musica director Emlyn Johnson has said previously.
The piano will be placed into use for the first time locally in a concert that will be part of an invitation only reception on Friday, Nov. 11, at the complex. The concert will be presented by Barron Ryan, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, composer and pianist who performs funk-, pop- and country-inspired classical music. Smithsonian Magazine named Barron one of its Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the piano will be played by students of the Joplin Piano Teachers Association as part of a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating the completion of the complex. In addition to performances by piano students, there will be hourly entertainment by such local groups such as Heartland Opera Theatre, Joplin Little Theatre and Karen’s Dance Studio.
