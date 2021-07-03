NEOSHO, Mo. – The heat index was over 100 degrees, and Sandra Pemberton was stuck more than 30 feet in the air in a malfunctioning mechanical lift.
As the sun beat down on her for three hours, Pemberton waited while another lift was arranged to be brought from Monett to rural Neosho, where she was working at Circle R Ranch. A shirt was thrown up to her to hang for shade and water was sprayed up to cool her. When the replacement lift finally arrived, she then had to climb from the broken lift into the substituted one while still in the air.
What artists will do for the love of their craft.
The Neosho artist shrugs it off. “It was a fluke. I’ve forgotten about it now.”
When the calamity unfolded, Pemberton was working on a mural she’d been commissioned to paint on a 100-year-old silo at Steve and Sandra Roark’s ranch on Old Scenic Drive.
By the time she began painting the mural images, she had adjusted to working from the lift bucket while she was caulking and repainting the silo.
Still, it had given her some jittery moments, even before the lift mechanism malfunctioned. The bucket would sway as she brushed on the paint. But it was all in a day’s work for a seasoned muralist like Pemberton.
After completing that mural a couple of weeks ago, she began painting another one on one of Roark’s barns, this time only about 20 feet up, but still requiring a lift to complete it.
The murals had been on Steve Roark’s bucket list for some time, in part to bring attention to his historic family cattle ranch. But he also wanted to urge other rural property owners to follow suit.
“One of the things I hope comes out of it is other people seeing it and thinking, ‘I could do this on my property,’” Roark says. “I’d like to see farm after farm with murals.”
Pemberton worked with the Roarks to develop mural designs that would reflect their patriotic pride that stems from a long line of family military service. Roark’s father served in the National Guard, his brothers fought in Europe during World War II, and his sister served in the Pentagon during World War II. He served in the Air Force. His wife’s father also served in Europe during World War II. A patriotic theme seemed appropriate for the murals.
Once Pemberton came up with a silo design the Roarks liked — an eagle with a distressed American flag — she set out to sketch it on the silo. I’ve helped paint several murals myself, but we always shot the images onto the mural surface with a projector then sketched the designs into place. I know it’s no easy feat to free hand a mural image onto a space three stories in the air while maintaining all its proportions. As Pemberton did.
“It doesn’t take Sandra long to do it once she has it in her mind,” says Roark.
“Once I get it lined out, it gets pretty easy. I can correct anywhere I need to with all the white surrounding it,” said Pemberton.
While working on the two murals at the Roark property, Pemberton was also working on other projects, including a commissioned painting and a sign for the new Joplin Arts District. It was created on a panel that is now hanging at the Wayne Heath Barbershop at 12th and Main streets in downtown Joplin.
Her list of mural paintings is extensive — one inside Faithful Friends animal rescue shelter at Neosho, several in the lobby and exam rooms of Access Family Care medical clinic in Joplin, and about 30 for Forest Park Churches in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage. She is tentatively scheduled to start a sign and mural at Soul’s Harbor, a homeless shelter in Joplin.
The two murals at the Roarks’ property were her first large scale outdoor pieces. She liked working on them because they offer an expansive “canvas” with no confinement of interior walls.
Soon, she will begin an exterior mural on a community safe room in the town of Stella. That project is among the murals the Newton County Tourism Commission has been funding throughout the county, attempting to do one per year, says Roark. While he is a member of the commission, he personally contracted with Pemberton for the murals on his property; they were not part of the tourism commission’s mural projects.
Pemberton got her feet wet in large-scale painting by creating backdrops for theater productions when she was a student at Neosho High School. At age 15, she began sketching portraits at Barnyard Days, an arts fair the Roarks hosted on their property from 1997 to 2010. She went on to do portraits at area rodeos, Joplin’s Northpark Mall and, really, any place she could set up her easel.
After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2010 from Missouri Southern State University she began expanding her creative directions, working as a studio artist and a muralist.
“I never have called myself a muralist because I do so many different things in art,” she says. “I’ll always paint in my studio, if for nothing else than therapy, but there’s more money in painting murals.”
People or arts organizations wishing to commission Pemberton for a mural may contact her at 417-355-3012 or Roark at 417-825-4623.
