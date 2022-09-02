This month kicks off the busiest time of the year for area artists and crafters — the fall festival season.
Beginning with the Red Oak II Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Carthage, there is an area festival featuring arts and crafts every weekend through mid-October.
These are good opportunities to support artists by adding to your art or crafts collection or doing early Christmas shopping.
These festivals are the bread and butter of many artists, and they put a lot on the line for them. They spend months preparing enough inventory to cover the sales blitz of a festival, and they put in long hours setting up their festival display booths and then manning them, sometimes in less than desirable weather. It’s always a gamble on whether they’ll earn enough money to make it worth their time. Give them support by pulling out your wallet for some of their wares.
Our local festival, Joplin Arts Fest, will celebrate its eighth year Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. The hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This is the second year for the Downtown Joplin Alliance to spearhead the festival, having taken the reins from Kiwanis Club of Joplin and community volunteers. Originally, it was an outdoor festival held on Main Street and then at Mercy Park. When it was taken over by the alliance, it was moved to its Empire Market, a farmers and artisans marketplace.
This year, the festival will feature 30 artists from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida, said Ivy Hagedorn, DJA program and marketing director.
There will also be seven music groups plus vintage swing dancers performing in the market courtyard on Third Street behind the main building.
The festival will kick off with a performance by JoMo Jazz, followed by Alyssa Galvan, who plays blues, punk and glam rock, and folk and Americana. The evening will be closed out by a performance by Jump Company, a swing band that will accompany dancers of the local Vintage Swing Movement.
Saturday’s performers will include harpist Amanda Kimble; Lem Sheppard playing Victorian-era African American music; The Sea Hollies presenting Irish folk music; and Dance Monkey Dance, a one-man band, playing a variety of genres.
The visual artists will show alongside some of Empire Market’s routine farmers’ produce and food vendors, who were juried into the festival through the same process as the artists. The produce and food vendors will be located indoors in separate areas from the artists, Hagedorn said. Most of the artists will be in tents in the courtyard.
Food that will be served by market vendors and food trucks will include barbecue, chicken and waffles, Thai cuisine, gourmet hot dogs, and a variety of drinks. A courtyard bar will serve wine, beer and artisan cocktails.
This year’s festival includes a couple of new features — the awarding of scholarships to attract artists new to festivals and the creation of a public art piece.
Scholarships were offered to encourage entry by artists who are new to selling in festivals and showing their art publicly, Hagedorn said. The scholarships covered festival fees and offered stipends to cover the purchase of festival equipment and displays.
A $300 scholarship, designated for an art student at Missouri Southern State University, was awarded to Caitlyn Stewart, who specializes in pottery. A $500 Indigenous and People of Color Scholarship was awarded to Angela Morgan, a member of the Wyandotte Indian tribe. She creates Native American jewelry.
Also new this year will be the creation of a public art piece, Mended Hearts. Festival patrons will be invited to create hearts from a variety of materials and to write their hopes of healing for the world, Hagedorn said. After the festival, the piece will hang in Empire Market, where there will be ongoing creation of hearts by customers.
The week before Joplin Arts Fest will be the second annual Red Oak II Festival, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the re-created historic village of Red Oak, east of Carthage on Kafir Road off Route 66/Highway 96. It is a tribute to nationally recognized Carthage artist Lowell Davis, who died in 2020.
The festival will include art and crafts vendors, antique quilt and car shows, music, blacksmith and other demonstrations, and a hayride.
Also on the festival list for this month is the 25th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Center Creek Park, 201 Valley Lane, south of Carl Junction.
October’s roster of festivals includes Neosho Fall Festival, Oct. 1-2; Apple Butter Makin’ Days at Mount Vernon, Oct. 7-9; Maple Leaf Festival at Carthage, throughout October with key events on Oct. 15; and War Eagle Fair, southeast of Rogers, Arkansas, Oct. 13–16. The Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival, a large festival that ran for more than 50 years, has been canceled this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, leading exhibitors to move to other festivals and causing financial losses for festival organizers.
