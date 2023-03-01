An opportunity for art collectors, budding or seasoned, is coming next month when Spiva Center for the Arts opens its annual Jo Mueller Small Works Auction.
This is an annual fundraiser in which art patrons can submit silent bids on small-scale artwork by area artists working in all types of mediums. The auction kicks off March 18 and ends with a closing bid party on May 12. The auction will be in Spiva’s Four States Gallery, formerly known as the Regional Gallery, in the Cornell Complex, Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
The artwork in the auction is 6 by 6 inches, 9 by 12 inches or 12 by 12 inches, and bids on them start at $35. People who find a piece they can’t live without and don’t want to lose it to another bidder can pay a buy-it-now price, set by the artists, but with a minimum of $125.
Auctions such as this — artCentral at Carthage also holds one in late fall — are a good way to build an art collection. For novice collectors who desire original artwork, but they aren’t ready to break the bank for a piece, these are chances to collect the work of regional artists or buy pieces that fit personal tastes.
They reflect a premise that art collecting isn’t so much about a big-bucks financial investment as it is about collecting for the love of art. While such auctions are opportunities to find art at bargain prices or to find pieces that could grow in value, they are more about the first rule of art collecting: You buy because a piece speaks to you.
It’s about buying art for its meaning and beauty or because it strikes you on a personal level, perhaps sparking fond memories of places, things or experiences. What’s the point of owning a piece of art by a name in the art world if you find no pleasure in the piece?
When considered in those terms, it’s a reminder that art collecting isn’t only for those with hefty wallets or high credit lines. Anyone can collect art if there’s a willingness to spend a bit more to buy originals, rather than mass-produced reproductions.
Still, it’s hard to totally ignore that investment value of art-buying. Owning a piece by a name artist is a source of pride and, sometimes, it can be money in the bank.
But it also costs a lot of money to buy the works of known artists. For beginning collectors, it can be more practical to buy work by emerging or lesser-known artists. There’s a certain excitement in watching their growth and wondering if they might eventually gain a name. If they do, you made a good investment. If they don’t, you still have a piece of art you love.
So, where do you begin in building a collection?
First, remember that it’s the pursuit of the original, one-of-a-kind pieces that makes collecting fun. and with enough shopping patience, art of any subject matter, style or medium can probably be found locally.
Decide whether you want a bit of every medium and style, or whether you want to specialize. Often, people prefer to collect specific mediums or styles. Again, it’s all about what interests you.
For beginning collectors, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying mass-produced work simply because it’s a beloved style or medium. But that dilutes the point of collecting original work.
That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with buying limited edition reproductions. If the work is an original piece, not mass produced, it will have a two-number series, usually near the artist’s signature. This indicates when the particular piece was created in a series of reproductions and the total number of pieces made. It’s best when both numbers are low.
While small-works auctions are a good starting place, the community art centers offering them have art in exhibits and for sale year-round. Art can also be found at art walks, plus local galleries and businesses selling work by area artists.
Just a few are Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, Club 609 restaurant, Beast and Barrel Bistro, M&M Bistro, and Crabby’s Seafood Bar and Grill, all in Joplin; Local Color Art Gallery and Studio, Urban Art Gallery, Elements Art Gallery and Studio, and Mosaics Gallery, all in Joplin; The Clay Cup at Neosho; artCentral, Cherry’s Art Emporium and Koka Art Gallery, all in Carthage; and ArtForms Gallery in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Also keep an eye out for the numerous art festivals and sales in this region. Among them are April Davis’ Art by the Creek in June at rural Carthage, Joplin Arts Fest in September, and Neosho Fall Festival and Carthage’s Maple Leaf Festival in October.
While I believe in supporting local artists, the internet is the place for finding pieces of nationally known artists. If you don’t know where to start, try fineartamerica.com or zatista.com. Or type in your favorite medium, style or artist, and see where it takes you.
Here’s the thing about art and collecting it: It is an expression of your personality and your individuality, and that drives what you buy. If you’re attracted to it, buy it. If you want to collect something, why not art?
