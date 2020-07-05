Living under the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic has been nothing less than an experiment for businesses.
They’ve had to decide whether to temporarily close and lose income or remain open and take a chance on having enough customers to make a go of it. Then there have been the questions of whether to offer limited goods or services or go all out. It’s been all about testing the waters and learning to adjust.
It’s no different for nonprofit businesses, like Spiva Center for the Arts.
Early in the pandemic, the art center chose to temporarily close. It lost income from classes and cancelled events, including those related to its most popular annual exhibits, its Small Works Auction and its 44th Annual PhotoSpiva national photography competitive.
It also lost income, at least for now, from rescheduling of the Friends of St. Avips Ball, which raises about 25% of its annual budgetary income. The ball has been rescheduled for September, but it’s anyone’s guess whether it will be a go even then.
Despite these financial setbacks, Spiva knew it had to stay connected with its patrons. Quickly, it began online showing of the Small Works and PhotoSpiva exhibits and it offered a handful of classes, including summer camps, through the Zoom virtual platform.
Now, it has re-opened, but with considerable precautionary measures in place.
Visits to the center’s galleries are by appointment only and during the hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. While there two doors into the center at 222 W. Third St., entry will only be allowed at its south door, off its parking lot. Visitors will be required to wear masks and to social distance themselves, and they will be asked to sign in, enabling virus contact tracing, if necessary. There will be hand sanitizer available throughout the building.
While the PhotoSpiva juror’s lecture and awards ceremony have been cancelled, the Juror’s Portfolio Reviews will be held through Zoom. This is an opportunity for area photographers to receive critiques of their work by the exhibit juror, Dr. April Watson, curator of photography for the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art at Kansas City.
Those reviews are scheduled for Saturday, July 11, and will be by appointment. For information, contact Spiva at 623-0183.
While all of this is much like a test run under the pandemic, the center’s real experiment will be its Small Works online closing party, scheduled for Friday, July 17, the same date PhotoSpiva closes.
Generally, the auction closes with silent bidding in an onsite party. This year, it will close with live bidding through Facebook Live. It’s never been tried before. It’s part of rolling with the punches of life under a pandemic.
The auction is second only to the St. Avips Ball as the center’s largest fundraiser. It’s an auction of unframed, small-format artworks — 6”x6”, 9”x 12” and 12” x 12” — contributed by Spiva member artists.
This year, 77 works were submitted. They include paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, mixed media, and sculpture created by a mix of artists — some who are little known and others who have regional names or sell on the national market.
While bidding is normally held both on-site and online, this year it has been through online bidding only. The pieces can be viewed and bids submitted at www.spivaarts.org/small-works-auction/.
The online bidding will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The following night will be the closing live auction.
While details are still being hammered out for the closing party, Interim Director Susan Adams says it tentatively will go like this: A celebrity auctioneer and a Spiva staff person will be onsite at Spiva, showing each artwork and giving a profile of the artist who created the piece. Bids will be submitted through the comments section of Spiva’s Facebook Live page.
Be prepared to pay anywhere from $35 to more than $300 for pieces. A small number are designated as Rainmaker artworks, requiring a minimum bid of $300. These were created by artists whose work drew $300 or more in previous Small Works Auctions. Aside from these Rainmaker pieces, the artworks are currently in a bidding range of $35 — the required minimum bid — to $140. Those amounts can be expected to go up in a flurry of last-minute bidding in the closing auction.
Those wanting to avoid the jittery whirl of live bidding can snap up a piece beforehand through an online “buy it now” option. Artists set the “buy it now” price, but the minimum is $125. While this option gives the assurance of getting a piece you can’t live without, holding out until the live auction could mean a savings. Still, like any auction, it’s a gamble.
What makes this auction so popular is its opportunity to buy affordable artwork, some of it by accomplished artists who can command high prices otherwise. It’s also a chance to support a nonprofit that has taken some financial hits under the pandemic, so it’s needing to do well with this auction.
I urge you to take a view of the Small Works pieces and consider a bid. Even if you don’t win the bid, you’ll help drive up the prices, putting more in the bank for Spiva. Kept an eye on the Spiva Facebook page for further details, including the time of the closing auction.
