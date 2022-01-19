SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Have you ever noticed that there aren’t as many watercolor painters as oil or acrylic painters?
That’s because watercolor is no easy medium. Even if you aren’t a painter, it’s easy to consider how difficult it would be to control the medium of water. It tends to flow and move in different directions. Watercolor can be unforgiving and unpredictable, and mistakes can be difficult to correct. Only accomplished artists can master the medium to create detailed paintings.
The painters capable of doing that and going beyond the boundaries of the medium should consider entering the Springfield Art Museum’s 61st annual Watercolor USA competitive exhibition, a national showcase of the best in contemporary American water media. The deadline for entering is Feb. 22, and the exhibit will run from June 4 to August 28.
The competition is the art museum’s annual signature exhibit, one of such quality that I know Joplin arts patrons who never miss it. Joplin area artists have been among the lucky few who have made the cut in past editions of the exhibition. That’s deserving of bragging rights, considering that each year hundreds of entries are submitted from throughout the U.S. and its territories, but only about 80 get the juror’s nod for inclusion in the exhibit.
The competition was organized six decades ago to present a survey of contemporary watercolor painting in America, allowing a look into what’s new and next in the medium. It’s aimed at artists who go beyond traditional transparent watercolor, whether in content of their pieces or the processes they use to create them.
While the competition continues to draw entries that follow traditional watercolor, there are many submissions that combine the medium with sculpture, light installations, fabric, vintage wallpaper and mixed media collage. The pieces sweep the field in styles, including everything from abstracts and fantasies to high realism and still lifes. In the past, many of the pieces have been so skillfully created that they could be mistaken for photographs. All of the entries are so rich in detail and technique that, no doubt, they attract new followers of the watercolor medium.
While gaining new followers of the medium is certainly an intent of Watercolor USA, there’s another drive behind it: Bringing national attention to the Springfield museum as a repository for conserving, preserving and collecting water media.
Support of that is the job of Watercolor USA Honor Society, a nonprofit organization of artists whose paintings have won in past editions of the show or who have served as jurors for the competitive.
The WHS presents cash awards separate from the overall exhibit award winners and that winning artwork goes into the museum’s permanent collection, as do pieces selected for the museum’s purchase awards. Six decades of doing this in the competition has allowed the museum to amass an impressive collection of the best of the best in watercolors.
This year’s competition will offer about $20,000 in cash awards, purchase awards and artist materials. Top awards include the $3,000 Kenneth M. Shuck Memorial Award, the $2,000 Greg G. Thielen Memorial Award, the $1,500 Bill Armstrong Memorial Award, and the $1,000 Robert E. Goodier Memorial Award for Traditional Transparent Watercolor. Those are in addition to the cash awards provided by the WHS.
Juror for this year’s competition is Kevin Umaña, co-founder of The Ekru Project, a Kansas City-based, artist-run gallery that focuses on contemporary, emerging and historically excluded artists. His job is to pore through all the entries to pull together an exhibit that represents the newest techniques and processes in watercolor media. Basically, he’s the exhibit curator.
Umaña, who works in painting and ceramics, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in printmaking from San Francisco State University. He has exhibited nationally and internationally, including in London, England, and Reykjavik, Iceland. He has collaborated with Wired Magazine, global mass media company Condé Nast and the London (England) College of Music, and he is a contributor to The Coastal Post, a website designed to create dialogue about contemporary art and emerging artists in America. In 2017, he created a permanent art installation at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, N.Y.
Information on entry rules, fees, and how to submit artwork to Watercolor USA is available at www.sgfmuseum.org/246/ Watercolor-USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.