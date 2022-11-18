CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but there will always be folks who are early starters with Christmas shopping.
For those itching to start shopping, artCentral, Carthage’s community art center, has a variety of potential gifts of art through its Small Works Great Wonders 5x7 Silent Auction and its Holiday Boutique, both running through Saturday, Dec. 3.
This is a good opportunity to get some of your Christmas shopping out of the way while finding a one-of-a-kind gift that was mindfully created.
It’s about investing in the community by shopping local. Why buy mass-produced gifts from corporately owned businesses when you can support local artists and a nonprofit art center? The Small Works Auction and Holiday Boutique are fundraisers for artCentral, so profits from either of them don’t go to the artists. Still, it supports the arts by supporting artCentral, which uses proceeds to fund programs, community outreach and general operations.
Whether buying for others or for yourself, these two art-buying opportunities are a good way to begin building a collection of original art without investing too much money, said Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe, artCentral executive director-curator.
In the auction, some of the pieces were created by artists with little to no name recognition, but there are plenty of works by artists who are accomplished and can command high prices otherwise. Because of the small sizes of works in the auction, the prices become more affordable, allowing you to own artwork by rising stars.
The auction, now in its seventh year, features 57 works by 54 artists working in painting, photography, clay, glass, fiber art and jewelry.
For the most part, the opening bid requirements on their 5-by-7-inch pieces are set at $10 and require $5 increments in raising the bids. For the accomplished artists, the starting bids are a bit higher but within reason. The bids can be tracked on the artCentral website, www.artcentralcarthage.org, under the events menu. Bids can be placed by phoning 417-358-4404 or texting 417-825-0706. They can also be placed by emailing artcentral@artcentralcarthage.org.
For people finding a piece they can’t live without and wanting to avoid the gamble of waiting out final bidding, there is a “buy now” option. While it gives the assurance of getting a piece, holding out until final bidding can mean a savings. Like any auction, it’s a gamble.
To date, four pieces have already sold under the “buy now” option. Of the other pieces, bids are ranging from $15 to $200, Greenwood-Mathe said.
A piece with the highest opening bid requirement and buy-now price was donated by nationally recognized Carthage artist Andy Thomas, whose works on the open market sell for thousands of dollars.
His auction piece, “Choosing the Perfect Tree,” a Christmas-themed piece in an impressionist style, has an opening bid of $600 and a buy-now price of $3,200. Bids on his piece require $50 increments.
The auction’s closing celebration with final bidding is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at artCentral, 1110 E. 13th St.
People who cannot be on hand during the final bidding may submit bids by phone or text. Bidding closes at 7 p.m.
The Holiday Boutique features the work of four area artists — Jane McCaulley with glass art that includes Christmas ornaments, tea lights and decorative pieces; Kristen Girard with copper electroformed jewelry created from nature finds, like leaves and flowers; Deborah Barnett with mandalas painted on wooden discs; and Brenda Sears Hayes with fiber earrings, handmade greeting cards and journals, hats and scarves upcycled from sweaters, snowmen created from flea market finds, and floral paintings.
The boutique pieces range from 50 cents for postcards to $350 for standing fused-glass pieces, Greenwood-Mathe said.
Originally, the annual boutique offered a selection of pieces by 12 to 24 artists, but it made for congested shopping in the art center. Greenwood-Mathe solved that by narrowing down the participating artists. The previous two years, it featured only a couple of artists, but this year, she invited four.
“To create a unique boutique, I invite participation by accomplished featured artists who have their own niche followings and who, when shown together, create a diverse and harmoniously complementary boutique collection,” Greenwood-Mathe said.
In addition to selling art in the Holiday Boutique and Small Works Auction, artCentral is also selling amaryllis flower bulbs, an annual holiday offering. The bulbs sell for $30.
The bulbs were purchased through Amsterdam, and they are now under greenhouse cultivation so they’ll be ready to bloom during the holidays, Greenwood-Mathe said. When purchased, they come in a clay planter, handmade by Cheryl Church, Carthage High School art teacher, assisted by one of her art students, along with Fred Mintert, Carthage Junior High School art teacher.
They may be ordered by phoning 417-358-4404 or emailing artcentral@artcentralcarthage.org.
