Marta Churchwell: Storytelling Days' actors bring key historical figures to live

DIAMOND, Mo. — When Rebecca Now portrays the 19th century suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, she doesn’t channel the historic figure, but rather she prays to her that she may be worthy of telling her story.
Now may once again be reaching for Stanton in that way when she gives a Chautauqua-style performance of the early women’s rights leader during Storytelling Days at George Washington Carver National Monument, west of Diamond.
She and five other performers will bring historical figures and Native American folktales to life from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be stories of labor activist Cesar Chavez and African American leaders in civil rights, literature and the Harlem Renaissance. Coupled with Native American storytelling will be performances of Native American dances.
The skills of these storytellers go beyond the art of spinning a powerful tale both visually and orally. They are essentially experts on the characters they bring to life.
Take Now’s knowledge of Stanton. For six years, the St. Louis woman has been engaged in an intensive study of Stanton, absorbing about 20 books on the suffragist and poring through her personal memoirs, letters, and speeches, as well as the newsletters she published with Susan B. Anthony as they forged America’s first women’s rights and suffrage movements.
It led Now to performances at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis and in St. Louis’ Celebrate the Vote observance of the 95th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment granting women’s right to vote. It also landed her a spot in the centennial re-enactment of Golden Lane when thousands of suffragists lined the streets of St. Louis during the 1916 Democratic Convention.
Backed by such research and experience, it’s doubtful that Now will stumble at Storytelling Days when she presents excerpts from Stanton’s historic speech, “A Declaration of Rights and Sentiments,” delivered in 1848 at the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Now said she will be sharing memories from Stanton’s written memoir and delivering the personal words of Stanton in her speech at Seneca Falls.
“I use my own interpretation of her voice and manners as there were no recordings of her,” said Now. “I don’t know that I believe in channeling per se, but I know I have asked Elizabeth numerous times that I may be worthy of her and telling her story.”
Now’s performance in Storytelling Days is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday with Greg Carr relating stories of James Milton Turner, who overcame the difficulties of slavery to become a civil rights activist and the consul general to Liberia. Carr, a speech and theater instructor at Harris-Stowe State University, St. Louis, is a director, playwright and author.
Carr’s presentation will be followed at 7 p.m. by colorful storyteller Bobby Norfolk, a performer in previous Storytelling Days at the monument. He will explore stories of such renowned Harlem Renaissance artists as Langston Hughes and Duke Ellington. For 35 years, Norfolk has used storytelling to bring to life such greats as Ellington and Scott Joplin and such little-known figures as York, a slave member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and Henry “Box” Brown, who escaped slavery by being shipped in a box through the Underground Railroad.
The Saturday line-up will run hourly beginning at 11 am. with Fred Blanco’s “Stories of Cesar Chavez,” the labor activist who founded the United Farm Workers union to protect the rights of migrant workers. Blanco has toured internationally in theater festivals and has presented his Chautauqua-style portrayal of Chavez in Hispanic theater and cultural centers in Denver, Colo., and Albuquerque, N.M., among other places.
Blanco will be followed by Paxton Williams, presenting a living history of Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the most prolific and acclaimed poets, playwrights and lyricists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Williams, the assistant state attorney general of Iowa, is the former executive director of the George Washington Carver Birthplace Association. He authored a one-man play on Carver that he has performed more than 400 times in 24 states and England.
Storytelling Days will be rounded out with Native American storytelling and dancing by Mike Pahsetopah, a world champion fancy dancer who has performed for governors and other dignitaries and on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He has presented Native American specialty dances, social dances, storytelling, and flute music for 27 years.
Storytelling Days began in 2016 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. But, it’s more than just a celebration of the founding of the NPS, said James Heaney, superintendent of Carver monument.
“To me, it’s sharing very uniquely American stories, and speaks to the diverse experiences of this country and its ideals, struggles, triumphs and tragedies,” he said.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.