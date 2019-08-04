BENTONVILLE, Ark. – There’s a legion of artists who are mastering illusion to create portals into another dimension.
Using techniques dating back to the Renaissance period, they create works of art that trick the eyes into seeing three-dimensional images on a flat surface.
They are sidewalk chalk artists, also known as street painters, but you could call them illusionists.
You’ve probably seen their work online. Usually created on sidewalks, their pieces often depict people or creatures emerging from deep voids in the earth, sometimes crevices or canyons, sometimes oceans of water. They can’t help but attract interaction by passersby who pretend to peer into the imaginary holes or otherwise play with the illusion.
You’ll get a chance to view this type of artwork of illusion when Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents a sidewalk chalk festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11. Twenty-five national and international chalk artists will converge on the sidewalks surrounding Crystal Bridges to create their brand of artwork between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. The next day, visitors can view the finished images between noon and 5 p.m.
The festival will feature artists from Colorado, Georgia, Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Washington, D.C., and Mexico. Most are veterans of national and international chalk festivals, and some are members of national and international chalk artist guilds.
I’ve never seen sidewalk artworks that create such illusion that it appears that you could fall into a void. But I watched a Kansas City chalk artist create the image of a canoe floating through rapids of Shoal Creek during a demonstration on a Downtown Joplin street in 2015. As I approached the image, all I saw were some colors on a strangely distorted image. But when I viewed it from just the right angle, a 3-D scene appeared. Passersby pretended to paddle the canoe or ride it through the rapids.
So how is it done?
It’s all about working with the distortion that occurs when an image is projected onto a horizontal plane. Known as anamorphic drawing, it involves techniques of projection and perspective with the help of a little geometry. Images are created at an elongated, sharp angle that creates a strange distortion when viewed from most angles. But when viewed from a certain angle, they appear as 3-D images.
It’s a technique first applied by Renaissance artists who were painting on flat ceilings but wanted them to appear as towering and arched with floating figures.
In street art form, it originated with vagabond artists in 16th century Italy, according to a website of the international master of street painting, Kurt Wenner, who introduced the art to America.
According to Wenner’s website, these Italian artists, known as madonnaris, traveled between festivals, like the visual arts counterparts of troubadours. They painted religious pictures on the beaten earth or the pavement of public squares, using chalk, brick, charcoal and colored stones. This street art tradition was picked up by English artists in the mid-19th century.
Wenner joined the ranks of the Italian street painters as an artist in Rome in the early 1980s. When he returned to America in 1982, he introduced street painting at the Museum of Art at Santa Barbara, California. He combined traditional street painting techniques with his understanding of illusion to invent the anamorphic drawing style.
Four years later — after receiving the title of master street painter by winning the top prize three consecutive years at the Grazie di Curtatone street painting competition in Italy — he initiated the first American street painting festival, held in Santa Barbara. He went on to start several other festivals, including one in Pasadena, California, which has become one of the world’s largest street painting festivals.
Now, there are upwards of 100 such festivals in the U.S. and countless others worldwide.
Many of the artists participating in the Crystal Bridges festival will be creating in a 2-D sidewalk chalk style, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be some creating in the dramatic anamorphic style. You’ll see figurative, nature, fantasy and pop art images, as well as work of social commentary. One of the artists grew up on the Mexico-America border and creates narratives of stories he’s heard about border violence, his way of engaging viewers in the thorny issue.
No doubt, there will be plenty of opportunities to interact with the artworks created in the anamorphic style. That’s part of the fun of that style.
The Crystal Bridges festival will include live music, food trucks and a kids’ chalking area, as well as the offering of an Ale Trail, featuring custom brews. While the festival is free of charge, partaking of the brews will be $10 for five beers.
