Some of my fondest memories from childhood revolve around summer camp.
Throughout my youth, I spent at least a week each summer at Camp Mintahama, south of Joplin. It fueled my interest in the outdoors and built lasting friendships. I learned skills that taught me teamwork and problem-solving, laying a foundation for greater success in school and in adulthood.
I believe that every child should be exposed to such enriching camp experiences, and there are plenty of opportunities, including many that concentrate on the arts.
While some of this summer’s art-centric camps have already been held, there are plenty to come this month and in July. Because they can fill up quickly, early registration is recommended.
Here’s a rundown of many that are being offered:
• Spiva Center for the Arts will offer the largest selection of camps for those interested in visual arts. Some of the sessions started earlier this month, but the offerings will continue through July.
This week’s camps begin Sunday with a session in creating stained glass lights set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aimed at ages 12 and older, the cost is $35. Next up will be camp in watercolor and acrylic painting for 6- to 12-year-olds from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Cost is $100.
Next week’s sessions begin Sunday, June 19, with a class on creating “pottery” from upcycled magazines. Aimed at 13-year-olds to adults, it’s scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. and the fee is $25. Also scheduled for the week: glass camp, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, for 9- to 14-year-olds with a $100 fee, and papermaking camp, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, for 12-year-olds through adults. Fee is $25.
The final camp for this month will be Masters of Mediums, exploring fibers, sculpture, painting, drawing and more. It’s set for noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, through Thursday, July 1, and is aimed at 6- through 12-year-olds. Fee is $100.
Camps for July will explore photography, doodling, drawing, bookbinding, and creating comic books, resin trays and digital art. There will also be sessions on gold leafing and art as a business, both oriented toward adults. A schedule for the camps is available at www.spiva
arts.org, where registrations for all camps may be completed.
• At Carthage’s artCentral, Screen-Free Third Saturdays artCamps began in April but will continue through this month. Two sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, each costing $20.
One session, Zentangle Butterfly Wings, is for 8-year-olds to adults. It will offer instruction on creating butterfly wings with lacey designs. The other class, Colorful Glass Posies, is for 10- to 14-year-olds. It will focus on how to cut glass for creating flowers. Safety goggles will be provided and closed-toe shoes are required.
Registration may be completed at www.artcentral.org. A limited number of scholarships will be awarded with information available by contacting artCentral at 417-358-4404.
• Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School is offering Summer Discovery Academy classes for students from any school in the Four-State Area. Most of the sessions cost $175, although one, Showtime Musical camp, is $350.
Summer sessions are being offered in a range of academics, but here are some of the visual and performing arts camps:
The week of Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, there will be daily sessions in studio art with acrylic painting held from 9 a.m. to noon and oil painting from 1 to 4 p.m. Both will offer separate sessions for 6th to 8th graders and high school ages.
The same week will be summer youth symphony for 7th to 12th graders with experience in string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions will include group and individual instruction in preparation for a concert at the conclusion.
Offerings in July will include summer jazz camp and sessions on creative writing, studio arts and Showtime Musical. For a schedule and to register, go to www.tjeffschool.org/summer. While jazz camp is being held at the school, it is being taught by independent music instructor Levi Randolph, who may be contacted for information at levi.music3@gmail.com.
• For those interested in theater, Joplin Little Theatre will offer camps the weeks of July 12 and July 19. Aimed at ages 5 through 14, students may choose from sessions running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Costs are $70 per session.
The first week will be Stranded on an Island, in which participants will act as tourists who become stranded on a desert island. They will look at the characters they meet during their adventure and whether they will make it back to civilization.
The second week will be An Artist Finds Inspiration, exploring how uninspired artists can find motivation from artistic friends.
Registration may be completed at www.joplinlittle
theatre.org or by phoning 417-623-3638.
• A lengthy roster of camps for dancers and tumblers of toddler ages through teens will be offered by Karen’s Dance Studio and Ovation Studio at Carthage. Both will offer six-week classes. Those of Karen’s Dance Studio begin Monday and those of Ovation begin Tuesday, June 22. For the schedules, go to www.karensdancestudio.com or www.ovation-studios.com or phone 1-800-792-3891.
• Though limited information is available, Briley Performing Arts Co. will offer camps in dance, theater and singing for 6- to 13-year-olds. For information, email Heather Briley at info@brileyperforming arts.com or phone 417.553.7954.
