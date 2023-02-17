When Katie Boydston and Ashley King moved here in 2016 to attend college, they were at a loss for finding a swing dance scene.
Their hometowns — Colorado Springs, Colorado, for Boydston and Wichita, Kansas, for King — had thriving swing dance communities. But they found nothing here.
After attending a swing dance event at Tulsa, Oklahoma, they were reminded of the contagious energy of such dances as the Lindy Hop and East Coast Swing. They decided it was time to get that started in Joplin.
They formed Vintage Swing Movement Joplin, and it has grown so popular that they are now joining with seven other regional swing dance groups to present Central Swing Time, a day of swing dancing, on Saturday, Feb. 25.
VSM Joplin will be hosting dancers and dance instructors from the Oklahoma Swing Syndicate of Tulsa and Swingout OKC from Oklahoma City; Swing Out Fayetteville Alliance and NWA Swing Dance Society, both of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wichita Swing Dance Society and Topeka Swing Dance, both from Kansas; and 627 Stomp from Kansas City.
Between those groups and VSM Joplin, more than 60 dancers are expected to participate in the daylong event, Boydston said.
The day will start with a brush-up workshop on Lindy Hop skills, set for 10 to 11:50 a.m. Advanced beginner and intermediate workshops are set for 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The workshops will be held at Just a Taste restaurant at 105 S. Main St. in Webb City. They will be led by instructors from the regional groups with VSM Joplin represented by King and her husband, Zach. The day will conclude with a social dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.
The early bird registration fee of $30 ends Saturday, Feb. 18, when the fee jumps to $40. While people may register the day of the event, preregistration is urged at vsmjoplin.com/registration.
The public may attend the social dance for free, but there will be no lessons and the paying dancers will have first dibs on the floor.
During the social dance, there will be a DJ Battle to determine which disc jockey holds sway with the most swinging dance selections. There will be six DJs from the region going head-to-head in hopes to taking home the competition trophy.
“It’s a fun part of swing dance culture where we see who can pick the better, more fun music to dance to,” King said.
Each DJ will play five to 10 minutes of dance jams with the dancers and audience voting which one had the best selections, allowing advancement in the competition.
Once all but two DJs have been eliminated, a Final Throw Down Showdown will be held with the finalists going song for song, forcing them to make their selections quickly.
“It’s not just about one good song,” King said. “A good DJ knows how to pick out a whole set of songs that will keep dancers happy for a long time. They have to find variety. … It is a skill, and each song selection is intentional.”
When King and Boydston formed VSM Joplin, they began with the college scene, attracting a handful of students for lessons at both Missouri Southern State University and Ozark Christian College. But the pair had their sights on more of a community organization than just a college one.
In 2019, they stepped it up, applying what they had learned from their hometown swing groups and transforming their lessons into more of a party atmosphere. On the first Fridays of each month, they offered a social dance that included basic swing lessons to the sounds of a live jazz band.
“We realized not everyone wants to invest time into learning a new skill,” Boydston said. “We decided to turn it into more of an event, something people could do on a night out that was more accessible.”
Initially, the dances were held at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., and they grew to attracting 50 to 90 people every month.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. It not only put a clamp on the First Friday dances, but it also nixed VSM Joplin’s first regional dance event, Jop Hop Jam, planned for 2020.
When the pandemic abated, the group began partnering with Just A Taste to take advantage of its wood dance floor and its meal and drink offerings for its First Friday events. On the three other Fridays of the month, the group offers lessons in a more formal atmosphere with no live music. Those lessons are held at the Joplin Family Y, 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive.
Because the pandemic dampened the momentum of all the regional swing dance groups, King reached out to suggest collaboration to help renew the efforts of all of them. That seeded the Central Swing Time event. Such a collaborative event would not only amp up the excitement for dancers, but it would also be a learning opportunity by having new dance partners, at least for one day.
“We may not have the flashiest names as our instructors,” Boydston said. “But the point is to learn from new people. and get outside of the comfort zone you dance in when you dance with the same people all the time.”
For more information on VSM Joplin or Central Swing Time, email vsmjoplin@gmail. com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.