When I heard that Heartland Opera Theatre was offering an enrichment program to introduce Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” to elementary school students, I wondered if that age of children would be able to grasp the concept of opera.
It turns out that some students certainly had some misconceptions about it.
“Many thought opera was a bunch of people who sing really high and loud and wear Viking hats,” said Ginger Gibson, who coordinated the HOT program for Jefferson and Royal Heights elementary schools, where she teaches music.
That image of opera changed considerably by the end of the enrichment program. After viewing “The Magic Flute” virtually, discussing its themes and getting to ask questions of the performers via Zoom online platform, the students have abandoned their idea of screeching Viking singers.
“They came away from this experience realizing opera is much more than this,” said Gibson. “They realized that opera tells a story just like the movies they watch and the books they read. I think the whole experience was very enriching and worthwhile.”
The program was part of HOT’s annual school programming aimed at breaking down misconceptions about opera and cultivating an appreciation of it at an early age.
“Opera is big and bold and melodramatic and it’s bigger than life, which is how it is in kids’ movies, and that appeals to them,” said Emily Larson, interim director of HOT.
The pandemic changed the format for the program when it was presented late last year and earlier this year. Generally, HOT includes a child-friendly opera in its annual performance schedule and that opera is presented live for students. The pandemic forced it to go virtual. But that wasn’t bad, considering that it included the Zoom interviews with performers.
“Going virtual allowed kids to talk to performers and it was more intimate with a personal question from each kid,” said Larson.
Said Gibson, “The students loved this (the Zoom conferencing). The students … were so excited to be able to talk with a real live opera singer. Some of the cast members sang for the students, and the students’ faces just beamed when they did this.”
HOT collaborated with Landlocked Opera Inc., a small Kansas City company, to develop a condensed version of “The Magic Flute” that was aimed at third graders. In the performances, the opera was sung in German with subtitles but included English dialogue. Its director, Neal Long, and leader singer, Madison King, have performed in both the local and Kansas City companies, and the enrichment program was presented in elementary schools in both cities.
Locally, the program was presented to classrooms at Jefferson and Royal Heights schools, St. Mary’s and Martin Luther parochial elementary schools, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, and Central Elementary School at Neosho. Larson had no estimate of the total number of children reached, but Gibson said 181 students participated in the two schools where she teaches.
“The goal was to break down barriers on what opera is, so the actors explained why they do opera, themes of opera, ways it changed according to culture, and it helps the kids see that it is more than an antiquated art form,” said Larson.
The program went beyond offering a general knowledge of opera though. It also broke down the themes of “The Magic Flute.”
While Mozart may have written the opera for an audience in 1791 in Vienna, Austria, its themes can be applied even by today’s standards. As a fairy tale of darkness, light and finding one’s way in world, it focuses on the triumph of reason and virtue over irrationality and evil.
When Long, the Kansas City director, compiled the opera’s condensed version for youngsters, he attempted to appeal to his young viewers by bringing attention to themes that affect them, themes such as bullying.
“The Queen of the Night is a villain character and mean to everyone and teases and is cruel because she wants to be the most powerful person,” said Larson. “I think kids can see that in a character and they can also see the characters that express love and bravery.”
Gibson said this was a good learning tool that taught her students about trying to be the best person possible, valuing friends and family, accepting others and learning from them, and standing up for what is right, even if others object.
“Overall, I would say it was a great experience for our students,” Gibson said. “It might even inspire some of our students to pursue opera in some way, either on the stage or behind the scenes. I know our students would say, ‘bravo’ to the Heartland Opera and everyone involved in making The Magic Flute.”
HOT will be returning to live performances in May after a year’s hiatus under the pandemic. Larson said plans call for a potpourri of light and English opera and some of HOT’s “greatest hits” to be performed in Joplin, Neosho and Carthage, probably in outdoor venues. Dates and venues will be announced later, she said.
