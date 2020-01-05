A relatively new online publication, “The Joplin Toad,” has been capturing my attention and giving me plenty of food for thought, which, of course, is its intention.
Published quarterly, The Toad provides insights into all things Joplin — its history, businesses, music and art, and anything else that piques the minds of its contributors — through interviews and reviews, playlists, humor, poetry, art, and photography.
It’s a refreshing, alternative publication written by woke millennials who are just as thought-provoking as they are faintly cynical.
In its first issue in April 2019, its co-founder and editor, Mark Neuenschwander, wrote an editorial, “Why Joplin?” that struck with me with an introspective chord that I can’t seem to shake.
Neuenschwander reflected on the inner tug Joplin has had on him, pulling him back from the escape he’d made to the city where everything was “technically speaking, bigger and better.” He considered his changes in perception toward Joplin since returning from the larger life. Among other things, he questioned whether perceptions change when people invest in the community, making it their own.
“Something certainly changes when folks decide to put up or shut up; to contribute to their local culture, to not only think but DO positive things — to start small businesses, create cool events, vote in local elections, join groups, brainstorm and pick up trash in the street,” he wrote.
“When people buckle down, decide ‘I’m going to better my community instead of complaining about it’ — when they start looking for the positives and filling in the gaps where they see things missing — amazing things can happen,” he said.
In Joplin’s art community, this has certainly proven itself.
Our younger creatives have greatly contributed to building our reputation as an art community. They’re the forces behind Bookhouse Cinema and Dream Theatre Co., house concerts and Downtown Poetry Readings, Sibling Improv and open mic comedy shows, JulieFest and Hip Handmade Market, and artistic alley aka graffiti alley. They’ve also launched online publications, like The Toad, the Harbor Review, a literary magazine, and Julie Joplin, which explores feminist and social issues.
But they’ve remained relatively detached from the “establishment” art community, the older artists and art leaders. For the most part, they’re noticeably absent from Art Walk and Arts Fest, Spiva Center for the Arts, and the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. They eschewed involvement in creation of our major community-based murals, our new sculpture garden at Mercy Park and formation of the Downtown Arts District.
It’s understandable that younger generations want to make their own marks. They don’t want older generations muddying or meddling in their visions of art and culture. As typical as this is of every young generation, it perpetuates a generational divide.
In his editorial, Neuenschwander posed the question of how he can encourage artists toward collaboration. What can we create together that pools all our talent in one direction? he asked.
One of the answers I have is to reach across the aisle for more cross generational collaboration. It’s a public secret that there are a couple of millennial, art-related groups that quietly refuse to be inclusive of older artists. It’s subtle and easily denied, but it’s still prejudice based on stereotyping.
While many of the young creatives don’t buy into such ageism, they still prefer to stay to their own. They’re hesitant to be involved with the establishment art community because, among other things, they label us as having an “advertising first” mentality, rather than an art for art’s sake attitude.
Setting aside such labels, I think the younger creatives fail to consider the subtle attributes the older generations of artists and arts leaders have to offer. Through experience, we’ve learned how to worm our way in to exact change. We’ve learned how the powers that be think and how to compromise so everyone wins. We know how to mold public perceptions, so we don’t have to hide our public art, our street art, in darkened alleys.
Imagine the power we could have if the younger creatives, who are fluent in technology and pop culture, would join hands with the older creatives who have the experience and connections to create projects more expediently by knocking down barriers.
We need that connection with the more progressive, younger generation if we are to infuse our art community with greater relevancy and diversity. We need next generation thinking if we are to maintain our younger population and attract new young people.
We aren’t asking the millennial creatives to set aside their visions on our behalf. We’re simply asking them to open their minds to developing relationships with us and, occasionally, collaborating with us for the benefit of the town. They might find their perceptions changing toward us, as well as their community.
