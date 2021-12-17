During a recent night of reading, a character in the book I’d burrowed into sent me into a rabbit hole of art-related ponderings.
The character — a Himalayan cat — related the wisdom she had gained through her years of living with the Dalai Lama, Buddhism’s venerable leader. She was addressing the importance of doing things that make our hearts sing.
“Engage in an activity for no reason other than for the uncomplicated happiness it brings you,” she advised.
I chewed on the idea of how photography brings me unfettered happiness. That led to deeper meditations on why I pursue photography. Is it purely for the love of creation and it’s ability to help me relive a moment? Does it have a deeper purpose of helping me and others see the world more critically? Do I share my photos for that reason or to simply validate that I’m a legitimate photographer? Why does that matter?
It led to rumination on the concept of creating art purely for art’s sake, for no other reason than experiencing creativity and the uncomplicated happiness it brings.
I considered that, for the most part, I take photographs just for the sake of it, for the pure joy I feel when I snap a shot that’s pleasant to the eye or tells a story. But I also realized that there was another drive behind it. It helps me de-stress and concentrate on being in the moment. It was my salvation during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed me to get out of the house and to clear my mind of COVID-19 clutter by concentrating on the moment of creating a photograph. That means I wasn’t creating only for the purity of it.
I recalled conversations I’d had with Josie Mai, the former director of Spiva Center for the Arts, who had challenged me to think about creating art just for the sake of it.
Do we have to have a reason for creating art? she asked. Does it have to make a moral, political or social statement? Does it have to express emotions? Must it be a form of escape or a way to make money?
Why can’t the act of creating have its own intrinsic value? she asked. Why can’t we create art just for the beauty of it?
That’s been an issue drawing opposing opinions for centuries.
There’s the one opinion that the job of art is to express and arouse thought. It can remind us of our history, provoke us into action, make us ponder our humanity or the aesthetics of the world. Creating has a deeper purpose than the reason that pushes us to do it.
On the other side of the fence are those who believe that art should be created simply for its own value with no agenda, no direction. The beauty of art is reason enough to pursue it.
On one hand, I see this latter argument as liberating for artists. They create as they wish and for no driving purpose. But with no purpose behind it, wouldn’t art begin to lose its shine for everyone but the artist? Are we up to the challenge of viewing art only for its intrinsic value and nothing else?
The notion of art purely for its innate beauty had beginnings in the romantic movement of the 1800s when there was a deepened appreciation of the beauty of nature and of emotion over reason and intellect. For artists, it was rebellion against earlier art movements that strictly practiced realism and forced artists to cater to the demands of the power elite, including the church.
Art for art’s sake developed into a recognized intellectual and art movement in the early 19th century in France, according to Michelle Kamhi, author of “Who Says That’s Art.” It promoted art only for the pleasure found in its perfection of form and expression, she wrote. The adherents of the movement, which included such luminaries as playwright Oscar Wilde and painter James MacNeill Whistler, contended that art should be evaluated only for its aesthetic merit. It needed no other justification.
Such creative liberation opened the door to the artistic experimentation of the impressionist movement and later to modern art, say various art experts.
While those in the art for art’s sake movement considered art in its purist form and it’s admirable to desire creation with no conditions, it’s difficult to do under today’s standards. Society expects art to be created for a purpose. It must meet a need, whether creating marketing for a business, making money for an independent artist, serving as a form of emotional or physical therapy, or beautifying an indoor or outdoor space. It’s as if it’s not valued if a price tag can’t be placed it.
This forces artists to create what will sell, rather than creating only for the beauty of it. That tells me art for art’s sake is little more than a pipe dream for anyone aside from novice artists. Those are the people who are pushed simply by the act of creating, and the prettier their creations are, the more they want to create. They aren’t into making statements and they never intend to sell their work or to become recognized for their artistic abilities. They’re creating simply for the beauty of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.