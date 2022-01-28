There’s nothing like graduating from college and feeling like you can conquer the world.
But for those with studio art degrees — or, for that matter, any new artists preparing to get their work into the public arena — there remains a lot of work to be done. You don’t instantly have a bevy of patrons ready to dish out cash for your artwork.
It’s taken me time to realize that the work of an artist goes well beyond simply creating. It’s also about selling yourself, getting broad exposure to build patronage and, in the meantime, learning the ins and outs of presentation, pricing, writing artist statements, and other minutiae of being an artist.
It’s easy to stay sequestered in your studio, privately flushing out galleries, exhibits or competitions that will get your work out there. I’ve known some artists who did OK with that. But I’ve known more who found success by getting involved in the art community and using its networking opportunities to open doors.
When I first began looking at how to get some exposure for my handmade jewelry, I wasn’t yet involved in the local art community. I had no networking connections for advice, so it was all hit-and-miss experimentation. I felt like I was flailing with no real direction.
Then I decided to develop some connections by joining Spiva Center for the Arts. It was a game changer. It gave me an opportunity to sell in its gift shop, to enter my jewelry in its membership exhibit and its fundraising auction, and to occasionally get my work featured on its social media, all offering exposure to a wide audience. It introduced me to art patrons who became regular customers, and it connected me with experienced artists who related all sorts of insider information.
I’m not saying that joining community art centers is the only way to gain exposure and build an art career. Entering art festivals, participating in art-related events or community art projects are other examples of how involvement in the art community can speed your creative achievements. They lead to networking opportunities that can open doors, they can increase your insight into how the art world works, or they can offer information on running a personal art business.
Beyond joining Spiva, volunteering in a community-based mural project helped expand my connections within the art community. It may not have been related to my art medium, but it was a chance to become acquainted with some of the movers and shakers in the local art community and that opened some doors for me on down the road.
Joining the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition really made a difference. It’s given me exposure through its exhibits, some of which are outside of Joplin, opening the door to new markets. It’s also given me professional development through workshops on such topics as marketing and effective use of social media, how to photograph my artwork for entry in competitions or exhibits, or how to create effective displays for festivals or other types of shows.
Perhaps of even greater value has been its networking opportunities. By getting to know other member artists, I’ve gained insights into creative philosophies that have influenced my artistic approaches. I’ve gotten tips on the best exhibits, venues or festivals to enter. I’ve gotten a line on where to find art supplies and display equipment, sometimes being able to nab other artists’ cast-offs, like an art festival tent. And I’ve gotten sage advice on all type of creative conundrums.
But, if you aren’t much of a joiner and prefer to forge your way single-handedly, there are ways to get exposure, even in new markets.
Through the online site, Call for Entries or café.org, information is listed on juried exhibitions, competitions and calls for public art across the nation. Some of these are virtual exhibitions that can provide access to national, even international, online audiences. Others hold the exhibits on site, but they also post the accepted entries online or they have online “People’s Choice” voting that gets your work noticed. That gives you a much wider audience reach than simply posting your work on personal social media, and it can be a tool for driving people to your website or social media.
Another online platform, zapplication.org, offers regional and national listings of arts and fine crafts festivals.
Either of these sites can let you test the waters of new markets, perhaps helping find better fits for your style or medium than can be found locally.
Don’t forget to think outside the box on local venues that can provide exposure. Beyond galleries, there are at least five local businesses — restaurants and coffee shops, primarily downtown — that have rotating exhibits of area artwork. If you own enough self-confidence, you can approach any professional office or other type of businesses about decorating with your artwork. They may not be willing to buy the work, but they may give you a place to display it.
For artists who are ready to expand their exposure and build patronage it can take a bit of experimentation to find their niches. Not everyone is comfortable with involvement in the art community or that style of marketing. But my experience has been that those who take their journeys in that direction find quicker success and limitless creative growth than those who work it alone.
