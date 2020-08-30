NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s a solid bet that can be made about exhibits that have achieved longevity. They’re willing to adapt to change and continually evolve. It’s how they build a reputation for quality.
The Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition in Neosho is an example. Now accepting entries for its 25th year, it’s one of the longest-running competitions in the area.
Through its two-plus decades of existence, the Benton competition has experienced plenty of challenges, but its organizers have been willing to adapt to keep it on its feet.
This year is no different. Faced with the challenges of a pandemic, it is adapting through virtual staging — from the online artist application process to the exhibit to the awards presentation and juror critiques of artwork. It also includes online judging by a juror from Providence, Rhode Island.
The exhibition was initiated 25 years ago by local artists Pam Leisenring and the late Mary Ellen Pitts, who saw it as a form of cultural tourism, connected to Benton as Neosho’s native son. The pair designed it as a vehicle for experienced artists to teach novices the ropes of exhibiting — how to select the best pieces to enter, how to frame them according to exhibiting expectations, and how to hang them in a cohesive exhibit. It included an artists’ professional development workshop on the opening day of the exhibit.
It became the longest running area competitive exhibition produced entirely by volunteer artists.
That worked until four years ago when the volunteers had dwindled to only one or two who handled everything from beginning to end. That’s when the Neosho Arts Council took over, and it began evolving, focusing on production of a high caliber exhibit and moving away from the role as an exhibit training ground for artists.
The NAC scrapped the on-site entry process in which artists showed up at the exhibiting venue with artwork in hand, ready to hang. It adopted a more efficient online entry process. It moved the exhibit from a long-held venue at Crowder College to its Big Spring Gallery in the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. And it did away with the professional development workshop, using juror critiques to serve that purpose.
One thing that never changed in this competition was its focus entirely on original 2D artwork — paintings, drawings, mixed media, pastels and related mediums. It has never allowed photography, digitally based works, giclees or prints, nor 3D works, like pottery, sculpture or jewelry. Even though limited in mediums, it draws upwards of 100 entries.
This year, the exhibit will be held online from October through December via the NAC website, www.neoshoarts.net. Awards will be presented and the juror’s critiques will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, via Facebook Live on the NAC page.
The deadline for submitting entries through the NAC website is Wednesday, Sept. 30. As with most exhibits that have an online entry process, there will be sizing specifications for submitted images, allowing greater ease in uploading them for virtual display. For artists with limited understanding of the technical aspects of sizing images, NAC will handle those duties for a $10 fee. Believe me, that’s a nice service to offer to those needing it. Without that help, some incredibly talented artists would choose not to enter.
Artists, who must be 18 years of age to enter, may submit up to three pieces in one of two categories. The emerging category is for students or those who have not previously entered professional exhibits or been represented by a gallery. The professional category is for those with exhibiting or gallery experience. There will be $500 in cash prizes awarded in the professional category and $250 in the emerging category. There will also be merit awards, a $300 Best of Show prize, and presentation of the Mary Ellen Pitts Memorial Pastel Award.
This year’s judge is Jordan Seaberry, a Providence artist and activist who is co-director of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture and most recently worked as director of public policy at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence. His artwork has been exhibited nationally, including at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas, and at museums and galleries in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Providence.
Attracting a judge of that caliber speaks of the Benton exhibition’s distinction for quality.
More information on the show and entry guidelines is available at www.neoshoarts.net.
