NEOSHO, Mo. — Any time an annual exhibit has survived the decades, you can bet it has been driven by a willingness to evolve to ensure continued quality.
The Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition at Neosho is an example.
The annual exhibition has experienced plenty of bumps in the road — changes in leadership, changes in venues, changes in direction. Such obstacles could have led to its demise. But the producers of the competition were determined to roll with the punches and keep evolving. Thanks to that, the exhibition is now entering its 24th year and it’s continuing its distinction for quality.
The competitive exhibition is now accepting entries for its opening on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Big Spring Gallery in the offices of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 W. Spring St. Generally, the competition attracts upwards of 100 works of art — a good sized exhibit — from artists throughout the Four-State Area.
The competition is open to those with little exhibiting experience and those with plenty. An emerging category is open to college students and artists who aren’t represented by galleries or had their work in professional exhibits. The more seasoned artists enter the professional category. More than $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, including a $500 Best in Show prize.
What sets the Benton competition apart from most exhibits is its focus on original 2-D work — paintings, drawings, mixed media, pastels, and related mediums. No photography, digitally based works, giclees or prints are allowed, nor are 3-D works, such as pottery, sculpture or jewelry.
That has been the constant in the competition. Behind the scenes, there has been plenty of fluidity through the years.
The competition was originally founded as a training ground for artists, while promoting cultural tourism that celebrated Benton as Neosho’s native son. Benton was born in Neosho and spent most of his childhood in the town.
Local artists Pam Leisenring, a painter, and the late Mary Ellen Pitts, who worked in pastels, organized the competition to increase artist professionalism. Their idea was to have the show executed by the artists themselves. It was an opportunity for those with years of exhibiting experience to teach neophytes how to select the best pieces to enter, how to frame them according to exhibiting expectations, and how to hang them in a cohesive exhibit. It included professional development workshops on such subjects as online marketing.
It became the longest running area competitive exhibition produced entirely by artists with no assistance from a community art center, like Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin or artCentral in Carthage.
After Pitts died (an annual exhibit award is presented in her memory), the competition gradually began changing direction, spurred by turnovers in leadership and exhibit locations. Originally, its home had been the Neosho Civic Center. Later, it was moved to Crowder College, and now, it has settled into its permanent venue, Big Spring Gallery.
It found its stability and its evolution when the Neosho Arts Council took over its reins three years ago. Under its tutelage, the competition has focused on ratcheting up the professionalism of the exhibit itself, rather than serving as a training ground for artists, said Sarah Serio, with the NAC board.
Before NAC took over, there was no way to allow planning for hanging of the exhibit. Artists simply showed up with entries in hand the day before the exhibit opening. Then, two or three artists worked nonstop at getting the exhibit hung.
Now, there is an online entry process, which is used by virtually every high caliber competitive exhibition, and processing of entries and hanging of the exhibit is by the NAC. It allows for more exhibit planning time to ensure that works are hung in a cohesive display. Additionally, the professional development workshops have been replaced by juror critiques of the winning artwork.
This year’s juror, Christina E. Burke, will conduct the critiques, as well as present awards, at 2 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit. A public reception will follow at 3 p.m. Burke is curator of Native American and non-Western art at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Artists wishing to enter the competition must do so by Sunday, Aug. 25, to meet the early-bird registration fees. Those are $15 for one entry and $20 for two for NAC Circle of Patrons members. For nonmembers, the early bird fee is $20 for one entry and $25 for two entries. Registration fees at the door on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 when entries are delivered are $30 for one piece and $40 for two.
Registration may be completed online at neoshoarts.net.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
