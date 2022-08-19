NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the area’s signature annual competitions, the Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition, once an exhibition training ground for artists but now known for its level of professionalism, is gearing up for its 27th edition in September and October.
The competitive exhibition, which attracts artists from Kansas City to Branson as well as Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma, is one of the longest running competitions in the area. It is accepting online entries through midnight Tuesday at www.neoshoarts.net.
This is one of those rare competitions that levels the playing field for competitors by having both emerging and professional categories of entry.
“The two divisions give students and new artists an opportunity to get their feet wet in competition without going up against someone who’s experienced in the field,” said Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council, which directs the competition.
The emerging category is for artists who are students or are not represented by a gallery and who have not had a professional exhibition. All other artists qualify under the professional division. Emerging artists who have won first place or best of show in a previous edition of the competition are bumped to the professional category.
Also setting the competition apart is its focus only on 2D works — paintings, drawings, mixed media, pastels and related mediums. No photography, digitally based works, giclees or prints are allowed, nor are 3D works such as pottery, sculpture or jewelry.
The competition included those focuses even in its beginnings nearly 30 years ago. It was organized by local artists as a form of cultural tourism to recognize the famed painter Benton, one of the community’s native sons.
It was designed as a vehicle for experienced artists to teach novices the ropes of exhibiting — how to select the best pieces to enter, how to frame them according to exhibiting expectations and how to hang them in a cohesive exhibit. It included an artists’ professional development workshop on the opening day of the exhibit.
It became the longest running area competitive exhibition executed entirely by volunteer artists.
It operated under that model until six years ago when NAC took it over and moved it in new directions, focusing on production of a high-caliber exhibit rather than an exhibit training ground for artists.
NAC scrapped the in-person delivery of entries, taking the process online, and it moved the exhibition from Crowder College to a more central location in its downtown Big Spring Gallery. It also eliminated the professional development workshop component, but it maintained the critiquing of artwork by the juror.
This year’s juror is Kimi Kitada, a Kansas City art curator and educator. Currently, she is the Jedel Family Foundation Curatorial Fellow at Kansas City’s Charlotte Street Foundation, where she organizes exhibitions and public programs. Previously, she was curatorial assistant at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and was public programs and research coordinator at Independent Curators International at New York City. She has co-curated exhibits in Rome, Italy, Budapest, Hungary, and in New York City.
Kitada will travel to Neosho to view the works in person, rather than judging solely online, before handing out more than $1,500 in cash prizes, including a $500 Best of Show Award. There also will be merit prizes and presentation of the Mary Ellen Pitts Memorial Pastel Award. Pitts was among the original organizers of the competition.
The awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Neosho Newton County Library, 201 W. Spring St.
During the awards presentation, Kitada will give a critique of each winning artwork, one of the competition’s trademarks.
“She’ll give an overview of what aspects of each work made it a winner,” Serio said. “This is an opportunity for the winner to learn what they are doing right, but also for those who weren’t selected to evaluate their own work and possibly make adjustments.”
The exhibit will be on view through October at the Big Spring Gallery, as well as the Virtual Big Spring Gallery on the NAC website.
Artists may submit up to two entries of original works created in the past three years. The artworks cannot have been entered in the competition previously, nor can they have been displayed at Big Spring Gallery.
Entry fees are $15 for one artwork and $20 for two for those who are NAC Circle of Patrons Artist Members. For non-members the fees are $20 for one entry and $25 for two.
More information on entry and exhibition requirements is available on the NAC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.