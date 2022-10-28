Not everything is created equally, at least not artists’ studios.
It’s a misnomer to believe that every artist has a spacious studio with abundant work and storage space. Some are lucky enough to have bedroom, basement, or garage space where they can carve out a studio. But there are more than a few — some of them award-winning artists — who find workspace in little more than utility rooms or large closets.
I’m not unlike those latter artists. I work from an end table with my jewelry supplies in a couple of baskets nearby. Other supplies and my display equipment are stuffed under a table in another room. Call it controlled chaos.
Patrons will get the opportunity to see where artists do their creative magic when the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition holds a studio tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The tour will take people to where artists do their creating, offering an opportunity to become acquainted with local artists, view their varied workspaces, and explore the tools and processes of their profession.
“I’ve found that the general public doesn’t always know what is available locally,” said tour coordinator Daria Claiborne, a potter whose studio is on the tour. “The people who have come to my own studio are just thrilled to see where the magic happens. It’s their opportunity to ask questions and find out more about a process that I know so well after 20-plus years.”
The tour will feature 14 artists who work in acrylic and oil painting, pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media, and gourds and pine needles. Some will be doing demonstrations.
There will be seven stops on the tour, which travels throughout Joplin and to studios in rural Diamond and Carthage. Some of the host artists will share their studio space with those who do not have work areas that are conducive to tours.
Three artists will be showing their work at Martin Luther School, 2616 Connecticut Ave., which is serving as the tour base.
Tour maps listing studio addresses will be available at the school, and there will be JRAC Studio Tour and other directional signs posted near tour stops.
Visitors partaking of the tour will have a chance to win artwork that has been created by the participating artists. The works donated for drawings will be on display at Martin Luther School, and the drawings will take place following the tour.
To qualify for the drawings, visitors may purchase $10 signature cards to be signed by artists along the tour, said Claiborne. The cards will be available at the school and at stops on the tour. Once eight signatures are obtained, a visitor’s name will be entered in the drawings. Those who get the signatures of all 13 artists will get two opportunities to win.
“If someone really wants to increase their chances, they can buy as many cards as they like,” said Claiborne, noting that the point of the drawings is to urge people to visit as many of the studios as possible.
Initiated in 2019, the tour is the brainchild of Claiborne, who first experienced a studio tour while visiting London a few years ago.
“I’ve always had a firm belief that, as a consumer, you have a responsibility to support local businesses, and, of course, I have a special place in my heart for artists in particular,” she said. “While in England at those studios, I found myself engaged with the artists and their particular process, and to be in the working space was just the cherry on top.”
She liked the concept so much that she pitched it to JRAC in part as a fundraiser but primarily to give artists exposure and to take the public to where art is created, rather than only viewing finished pieces in galleries and exhibits.
This could be an enlightening experience for the public and particularly for new artists desiring to see how professional studios are set up or carved out in nontraditional spaces. It’s just another way to support local art.
The tour will include the following studio locations and artists:
• Martin Luther School, 2616 Connecticut Ave., tour headquarters. Artists will include Brooks-Elizabeth Billings with mixed media, Angel Brame with pottery, and Al Gritten with acrylic painting.
• Debbie and Richard Reed studio (Mosaics Gallery), 1009 E. 20th St., featuring paintings and pottery.
• Sandra Parrill studio, 4001 Indiana Ave., featuring acrylic paintings.
• Daria Claiborne studio, 3402 Finley Ave., featuring pottery.
• Kristen Girard studio, 501 Foxfire Court, east of Northpark Mall, featuring jewelry by Girard, pine needle and gourd art by Barbara Dedrickson, mixed media by Brenda Hayes and glasswork by Dianne Miller.
• Skinner’s Pottery Studio, 19099 Aspen Road, southeast of the intersection of highways 59 and F, north of Diamond, featuring pottery, plus the clay work of Melody Knowles.
• April Davis studio, 11217 Eider Lane, west of County Road 110, east of Carthage.
