Marta Churchwell: Two local film competitions will stretch area filmmakers' talents

This month, area filmmakers will have the opportunity to test their stamina, creative and production skills, and collaborative abilities in 48-hour film competitions offered by Spiva Center for the Arts and Ozark Christian College.
The short film marathons will challenge teams of filmmakers to develop film plots, scripts and scene shots, then edit them into finished productions, all within 48 hours.
The FilmSpiva Halloween Edition will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, when contestants report to Spiva, 222 W. Third St., to get the criteria for their four-minute films. While the general theme will be horror films, there will be blind picking of sub-genres to ensure contestants haven’t formulated their films in advance. The sub-genres may include zombie, psycho-thriller, gothic horror or another species of horror. Entry fee is $20. The contestants must return their completed films by 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct.20, to Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, where the entries will be publicly screened on Thursday, Oct. 24. The screenings, followed by announcement of winners, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The prizes have not yet been announced; last year, they were film clapboards, resembling those used for marking production scenes in full-length films.
Ozark Christian College’s Illuminate 48 will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the college chapel, 1111 N. Main St. Production teams must include an OCC student or alumni. As with Spiva, contestants will get the required elements for films, which may run up to five minutes in length. The competition’s general theme will also be announced. There is no entry free, but pre-registration is required by phoning 417-626-1234 extension 2403.
The completed films must be returned by 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, via Dropbox. Specific submission guidelines will be provided at the kickoff. The films will be screened in an Oscar-style, red carpet show at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the OCC Chapel. More than $500 in prizes will be awarded, with first- and second-place winners receiving Lumie statuettes.
In both competitions, there will be specific criteria that must be incorporated into the films, again, to reduce the chances that films have been produced in advance. It’s for this reason that OCC does not announce a general theme until the kickoff. The required elements may include a prop, a line of dialogue or a general location or reference to it.
Such film competitions in both 24-hour and 48-hour forms are gaining in popularity nationwide. Spiva’s festival has been running about a decade, originally being only a single edition, held in May; it was moved to June last year to avoid scheduling conflicts with similar competitions in Springfield. The Halloween edition was added last year.
The OCC competition started last year, led by the student Art Collective, to encourage students in different disciplines to stretch themselves artistically while building team experience, said Matt Stafford, OCC director of worship and creative arts.
“We want to challenge our students to make media that really matters, art that tells a story worth telling in a compelling way, a story that might even shape the culture in some way,” Stafford said.
Such competitions began spreading with the digital technology that’s at everyone’s fingertips. Smartphones with video capabilities, drones for capturing overhead scenes and computers in which editing software is standard makes it something even amateur filmmakers can enter.
Seasoned competitors have learned some of the tricks for producing these films in short order, particularly when they can only be a few minutes in length. They’ve learned to keep props and costumes simple, to minimize the plot and dialog, and to edit as they go to reduce the chances of having to re-shoot scenes and reedit them.
There’s also the creative endurance, including knowing when to reign it in.
“Making a short film is a daunting task because in any creative endeavor there is often the sense of never completing the task completely,” Stafford said. “There are always things that you could have done better. At least that’s the way most people feel about their art. The 48-hour time constraint enables us to get past that by enabling us to say, ‘This is the best I can do in 48 hours.’”
These competitors deserve support for their endurance and creativity under pressure. You can give them the support by attending the film screenings of either competition.
Contact Marta Churchwell with column ideas and comments at mpchurchwell04@yahoo.com.
