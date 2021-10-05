BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Now that the scorching temperatures of summer have passed, a walk in the woods is awfully inviting. If you’re wanting to add an exhibit of art to it, head down to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for its North Forest Lights.
Returning for its third and final season, this is a nighttime exhibit that runs through Jan. 2, 2022.
Set along 1.5 miles of trails in the woods that surround the museum, the exhibit is a walk-through light and sound show designed to bring the soul of the forest alive. It’s a mystical and meditative art experience that can mesmerize even those with little interest in art.
It includes five installations, each aimed at emanating the spirit of the forest through light, sounds and special effects. One, “Crystal Grove,” lends a magical aura to a group of saplings through shimmering crystal lights, while another, “Forest Frequencies,” uses light and music to bring life to the wavelengths of the forest.
At “The Hearth,” a bonfire-like light sculpture offers a warm glow to the sounds of nature’s beating heart. A crowd favorite is the “Whispering Tree,” a magnificent tree with lights that change color with voices, allowing visitors to experience the “color” of their voices.
Perhaps it’s my love of streams and rivers that made the “Memory of Water” my personal favorite. While walking over a foot bridge, visitors can watch a simulated stream bring water back to a dry creek bed, surrounded by light and sound.
Near that installation is a designated photo station where visitors can snap a North Forest Lights picture. Flash photography is prohibited as it interferes with the light experience. If you use a digital camera, rather than a cellphone camera, I suggest taking a tripod to capture photos of the installations, aside from at the photo station.
While the main trail through the exhibit area is well lit, the secondary paths to the installations aren’t as much so. Mixed with the changing elevations of the trails, it can be tricky. At one installation, the lighting was so dim that I nearly fell over someone who I couldn’t see sitting on the ground.
For those wishing to take the North Forest experience a step above the walk-though, there’s a “snow globe” experience of two and a half hours in a see-through dome. Set next to the notable Dale Chihuly glass sculpture “Sole d’Oro,” the globes come with special lighting, specialty food, cocktails, and a concierge. Tickets include a shuttle pick up at the North Forest entrance and a drop-off at the respective globe.
The Forest Globes can be rented on Friday through Sunday nights at $89 per person with a two-person minimum. They can hold up to eight people.
The North Fire Lights display takes about an hour to explore, longer if you stop to eat or have cocktails at The Village, located in the food truck area of the light experience.
Parking is at the supplemental lot at the entrance to the museum grounds or on a lot across from the Amazeum museum, just prior to the entrance. A check-in kiosk is within a short distance at the North Forest trailhead. The trails are wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Tickets for adults are $22 for non-members of Crystal Bridges and $15 for members. Tickets for youth ages 7 to 18 are $10 for non-members and $7 for members. Kids age 6 and under are admitted free.
Timed tickets, allowing reservations for specific times, are being sold to spread out the crowds under the Covid pandemic. Tickets are available on-site for an additional $5 and only if the timed-ticket capacity allows.
The museum requires all visitors ages 2 and older to wear face coverings, even for the North Forest Lights experience.
The exhibit is open after sunset Wednesday through Sunday. Consider arriving an hour or two early to explore the outdoor sculptures that line museum trails, but they aren’t part of North Forest Lights installations.
The trails can be accessed from parking lots and the museum, as well as from the downtown via the Crystal Bridges Trail that is part of the City of Bentonville Trail System and the Razorback Regional Greenway.
The museum has acquired 30 outdoor works by such noted artists as Keith Haring and Yayoi Kusama, whose “Infinity Room” is a permanent exhibit inside the museum.
The outdoor sculptures range from contemporary pieces to life-size bronze figures of animals — bears, a pig, a tortoise, and a hare.
For me, the sculptures by renowned artist Chihuly own the spotlight of any of the outdoor pieces. They include the Sol D’Oro sculpture, a giant orb formed by 1,400 translucent and golden squiggles and curlicues. Lighted at night, it’s a standout by the North Forest Lights installations.
Other Chihuly outdoor sculptures are scattered throughout the grounds, including floats on the museum’s Upper Pond, near the Great Hall.
While the trails are well marked, I suggest downloading an online trail map or picking one up in the museum lobby. It provides descriptions of each trail and the sculptures and their locations, and it offers a layout of the North Forest Lights display. Also, free apps for Apple and Android devices offer trail maps, art and plant guides, and audio-tour information.
