How many times have we viewed artwork that we questioned for its intrinsic value as art? We wonder why anyone would label it as art.
I recall an exhibit I viewed in which some of the pieces were nothing more than fluorescent light fixtures sitting on the floor against a wall with cloth behind them.
I didn’t consider it art, but obviously someone did, or the pieces wouldn’t have been created or exhibited.
It begs the question of what constitutes art? How do we define it?
I consider the question to be all inclusive, applying not only to the visual arts, but the performing and literary arts as well. It’s a solid question whether it deals with a painting, a piece of music, a dance, or a poem.
Before I became entrenched in the arts, I bought into the idea that it was such people as critics, collectors, gallery owners or performance producers who decided what constituted art. I don’t believe that anymore. They have too many differing opinions.
They fail at having an agreeable definition because art is so subjective. Some contend that it must involve originality and intent. Some say it must evoke emotion or elicit thought. Still others consider it to be the simple act of creating and whatever the artist is attempting to achieve, whether it is simply for visual appeal or to evoke thought.
There seems to be only one thing in agreement: Art is a combination of concept, vision, technique, and execution, regardless of the quality in any of these areas. It doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing or technically correct.
I can bite on that because it leaves room for the folks whose work may be simplistic or crude in form or execution, but they create with originality and vision. Consider outsider art. It’s primitive by nature. Its creators are self-taught and they use non-traditional materials for their creations. They don’t conform to mainstream definitions of art and, yet, they can be very thought provoking, not only in concept, but in their nontraditional execution.
Here’s the deal with defining art. The standards of art have been ever evolving, following cultural changes through history, according to art history books.
Think of our first true art — cave drawings — in comparison to art by the Old Masters. The original art of drawing on cave walls cannot compare to the exquisite work of da Vinci or Michelangelo. Still, anthropologists and art historians consider work created on cave walls to be truly art. It must be taken in the context of the times.
The definition of art in the 11th century through the 17th centuries centered on skill, say art historians. They say art was viewed as craft that had been skillfully replicated through knowledge and practice and with a focus on realism.
During the 18th century’s Age of Enlightenment that emphasized science and rational thought, art was viewed as something created not only with skill, but also in the pursuit of beauty and to express the artist’s emotions.
Then came the 19th century when individual freedom and social awareness were emerging ideologies and artists turned away from the conventional definitions of art. They veered from the focus on realism and explored light and color as captured in transitory moments. The new approaches caused such an uproar among the traditionalists that there were debates about its validity as art.
Such challenges to the definition of art continued into the 20th century with the rise of abstract art. The definition is continually evolving, and even mediums previously relegated to the realm of craft — pottery or fiber arts, for example — are now falling under the definition of art.
Regardless of how art is defined by time and culture, it will always be influenced by individual interpretations that are colored by personal experiences. Our personal interests, education, political views, and religious attitudes, even our geographic locations, all impact how we define art. For example, I’ve found few evangelical Christians who consider a nude painting and sculpture to be art, yet a New York art dealer would never question whether they are.
Such subjectivity is why I’ve come to shun the definitions furthered by critics, collectors, gallery owner, or producers. What they consider to be art, such as leaning light fixtures against a wall, I may consider to be creative waste.
I won’t disagree with those who contend that it is art if a piece elicits emotion, provokes thought, gives pause. It might be something as simple of questioning how the artist achieved a certain technique. I don’t consider Yoko Ono’s music or Jackson Pollock’s paintings to be art. But, if they make me stop long enough to contemplate their intentions, then it’s thought-provoking. If an artist carves cameos out of chewing gum, as one has in an outsider art display in Lucas, Kansas, then it is originality.
Everyone is going to come to their own conclusions of what constitutes art. It will always be in the eyes of the beholder, whether it’s the artist or the viewer, the critic or the producer. That says no one is right and no one is wrong because everything about art is subjective. That’s the beauty of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.