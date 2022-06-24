It’s been years since I’ve needed to list my hobbies and interests on a job application or resume. Thank goodness, because “digging in dead strangers’ sheds and underwear drawers” doesn’t impress anyone.
But I’ve always been fascinated with people's hobbies, whether it’s carving the family tree on a walrus tusk or growing heirloom tomatoes on the roof. I’m baffled, though, by people whose hobby is typing with their noses.
That’s not a typo. That’s really a nose. The world’s best snout typist is an Indian man, Davinder Singh, who set a world record by typing the sentence, “Guinness World Records have challenged me to type this sentence using my nose in the fastest time,” in 40.9 seconds.
That’s almost as speedy as the average words-per-minute of a hands-on typist and way faster than writers who use the hunt-and-peck method.
As with any hobby or skill, nose typing requires hundreds of hours of practice. I just spent 10 minutes trying to type my name with my smeller and ended up with three K’s in “Marti” and a sneezing fit after I inhaled a blueberry muffin crumb near the space bar.
Nose typing may not be a necessary job skill, but what a terrific ice breaker and party trick. Actually, it could be a profitable part-time gig.
I can imagine it now. “Bet you 10 bucks I can type the Preamble to the United States Constitution with my proboscis,” someone like Davinder could boast.
Eye rolls and hoots of laughter would welcome the bet. As the typist hovered his schnoz on the keyboard and tapped out, “We the People …,” a chorus of “Holy Moses” and gasps would overtake the room. Davinder would rake in the dough.
It’d be hard for a party guest to top that hobby, unless he could make cauliflower fritters and other appetizers with his elbow.
As soon as I typed those words with my digits, I suspected that someone out there was already perfecting that skill. My pointer fingers leapt off their “f” and “J” and clapped.
