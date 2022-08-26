Even if we’ve finished our formal education, we shouldn’t retire our brains. So the start of the school year inspired me to adopt the TIL — today I learned — habit.
The first thing I learned, of course, was what TIL means. The acronym has been around for years, but I’m still living in the good ol’ BLT days.
After a week of dedicating myself to TIL, my world has expanded and I’m daily beefing up my knowledge, skills and hobbies.
On day one, for example, I learned that the average U.S. salary for a print journalist is $42,461 and the average salary for a balloon artist is $66,646.
Day two I spent six hours learning how to twist a balloon into a dog, although a rude family member thought it was bumps on a log and offered me a quarter to pop it and put it out of its misery. I took it.
I always scan the “best and worst” surveys that rank cities and states on their brag-worthy attributes, such as having the biggest truck stop or consuming the most candy corn on Halloween. On my TIL journey, I was relieved to discover that Joplin does not rank among the 50 rattiest cities in the United States. That most rat-infested honor belongs to Chicago.
And speaking of meat, TIL that one of this summer’s most popular meals at the Iowa State Fair is the OMG Chicken Sandwich. This heart stopper features a fried chicken breast smothered in sugary corn flakes, served on a glazed doughnut and topped with bacon and syrup. Those Chicago rats would turn cartwheels to get their incisors in these.
Before my brain could go on recess, I packed in another jaw-inspiring food tidbit. A vegan speed eater, Mike Jack, chomped an entire head of lettuce in one and a half minutes.
On my fifth day of TIL, I delved into the field of education itself and discovered that some American schools were using dunce caps until the 1950s as punishment for misbehaving and slow students.
I was ready for summer vacation after my dedicated TIL journey and considered staying a night in Dolly Parton’s retired tour bus. Two guests can stay there for $10,000 a night.
As soon as I blow up enough balloon dogs, I’ll get that booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.