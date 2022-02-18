Stories and fears abound about how the lockdown during the pandemic may have left children socially stunted.
Nah. It’s the adults who’ve forgotten how to behave in public.
Yet another unruly airline passenger had to be subdued last week when he tried to open the plane door. Instead of duct-taping this passenger to his seat, a flight attendant whacked him repeatedly with a coffeepot. The plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City, where the offender was handcuffed. I assume he was put in timeout or at least had his cartoon privileges curtailed.
It’s hard to know what will trigger a temper tantrum these days in a grownup. In Cincinnati, two adult customers didn’t like the way a Wendy’s employee handed them their order, so they punched her and broke her leg. And at a Burger King in Memphis, the wait time was too long, so the impatient customer pulled out a gun and shot at employees.
It’s not just fast-food joints that bring out the worst in post-lockdown socially deprived adults. The best example of socially stunted adult behavior that I’ve heard about lately is the brawl that broke out in the buffet line at a Pennsylvania Golden Corral. I never knew that eating salad and sirloin could be so hazardous and stressful.
Videos show some 40 diners fighting and throwing chairs and tables before the police broke up the big beef. Witnesses claimed that a diner, who ordered a well-done steak, got upset when the diner who ordered later received his steak first. It was cooked rare.
When a toddler throws a tantrum in public, parents are advised to ignore it or walk away until the tot calms down. But these unruly “toddlers” weigh 300 pounds and can hurl tables.
The pandemic seems to have stunted adults’ behavior and intelligence related to driving too. Although more people are off the road and holed up at home, the number of accidents caused by aggressive drivers and road rage has skyrocketed in the last year.
Too many adults have forgotten how to take turns, share and interact politely in social situations. Children are resilient, thank goodness. I’m confident they’ll survive all the embarrassment and broken chairs caused by their parents.
