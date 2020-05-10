Some moms bake bread from scratch with organic wheat they grew and ground themselves while wearing an apron they sewed on an environmentally friendly treadle sewing machine.
Other moms pat themselves on the back if they remember to stop at Braum’s and buy a loaf.
But all moms deserve an award on Mother’s Day.
Let’s hear it for these award winners:
• Mother of Invention Award — Goes to the mom whose teenage daughter refused to go to school because her favorite jeans were soggy after the clothes dryer conked. This clever mom hopped in her Corolla and buzzed the neighborhood while waving the jeans out the window to air dry. Her mortified daughter begged her to stop and happily wore them damp.
• Ma Ingalls Award — This mother gave her teen a lesson in surviving like a pioneer, unplugged and off the grid, after she confiscated his smartphone until his grades got smarter.
• Mother Hen Award — For the mother who provided for her chicks’ needs during a pandemic, including giving a home haircut. “Don’t worry. They’ll grow back before you’re ever back in school,” she assured her sobbing grade schooler whose bangs looked like they were trimmed with pinking shears.
• Mother Nature Award — This prize goes to the mother who kept her cool after discovering her middle schooler’s science team project, three generations of albino rats, breeding in his bedroom closet. He earned an A for astonishing speed in relocating them to his school locker.
• Mother Tongue Award — Without uttering a single word, this mother conveyed her message loud and clear with facial gestures when she glanced behind her in church and spied her daughter several pews back draped around her boyfriend’s neck. This talented mother successfully communicated the complex message: “You should know by now that I have eyes in the back of my head, and you are grounded until you’re 21. And I don’t give a fig that the sermon is on forgiveness.”
• Mother Lode Award — For the mother who put down her foot and declared, “This isn’t the land of milk and honey” when her son asked for yet another handout. “Son, you’re 45. It’s time to think about getting a job.”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.