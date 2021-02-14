I’ve always prided myself on being smarter than a turnip and its vegetable bedfellows, but maybe I’m wrong.
I just learned that spinach has been emailing scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sensors in the specially engineered leaves pick up compounds in the groundwater that emit signals to an infrared camera that triggers an email. Or something like that.
What I know for sure is I don’t have time or desire to communicate with tech-savvy vegetables. All that communication would cut into precious hours watching Zoom bombs, videos of piano-playing poodles dressed like Beethoven and celebrities hawking $200-an-ounce kelp-infused moisturizer.
I don’t want to see any friend requests from collard greens and Brussels sprouts. We have absolutely nothing in common and no need to share photos, birthday wishes and brags about our exceptional offspring and outings.
It sounds harsh, but I believe that radishes and kale should be seen and not heard. And I hope that the deprived vegetables in our garden don’t get wind of these connected goings-on with their hoity-toity Boston spinach cousins.
So far, our little crop has been content with a drink now and then from the garden hose. They haven’t demanded an email address and access to an online worldwide audience.
My fear is to someday hear my phone ding and read this email from spinach: “OMG, I was just pillaged by a deer! I’m shaking in my roots.”
Or this alert from a tomato followed by an emoticon of a blazing sun: “WTH? I’ve been ripe for a week, and I’m still out here blistering on the vine. I’m a proud Big Boy tomato and look like a grape.”
As I understand this plant nanotechnology, as scientists call it, spinach can send emails but so far can’t receive messages. If my spinach emailed and complained about nasty groundwater or being hacked by a platoon of rabbits, I’d feel obligated to head to the garden and respond.
I don’t need social media taking root in this garden and further complicating my life. I know I sound like my mother, but if my bell pepper has something important to tell me, then for heaven’s sake, it can pick up a phone and call.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.