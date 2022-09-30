I recently added another item to my list of “Rules for Safe Ets.” Avoid any recipe on TikTok.
A recipe for “sleepy chicken” boiled in NyQuil recently circulated on the site until the Food and Drug Administration warned that it’s not smart to cook poultry in cold and flu medicine. Boiling makes the drugs more potent and simply inhaling the concentrated vapors could lead to seizures, liver problems and that ultimate breathing problem, death.
On the bright side, the last side effect would put an end to a runny nose and sneezing.
What next will be cooked up on TikTok? Pork chop-Pepto-Bismol casserole? I’m not taking any chances with those recipes.
As a lackluster cook, I’ve picked up a few other do’s and don’ts through the years for my Rules for Safe Ets.
In addition to avoiding any recipe that comes with a government warning, I avoid handwritten recipes moldering in recipe boxes at estate sales. I love reading and trying to decipher the cook’s notes on the index cards, such as “Uncle Notch’s molasses apple cake served 80th birthday Cornelia’s old home place in Stella, peaches work, too,” but these little stories don’t have a happy ending when the cook forgets an ingredient or two or the creative spelling and abbreviations can’t be deciphered.
Is that “ginger” or “vinger” — vinegar misspelled — in the cake batter? And how much is “2 knobs” of butter? These vintage recipes are often skimpy with instructions too. “Cook until done” assumes the cook knows something. Nah. To me, that might as well read “cook until the smoke alarm blares.”
Another good Rule for Safe Ets is to proceed with caution or a heap of faith when preparing recipes from fundraising cookbooks compiled by every church, civic group and special-interest bunch in the nation. Class of 1947 Carthage High School, Mulberry Baptist Church Deacons, Retired Clowns of Southeast Kansas, you name it and they’ve published a little spiral cookbook.
Problems arise unless the books have recipe testers, editors and proofreaders. That old clown might be able to juggle five balls while riding a unicycle, but his chicken gumbo recipe I tried to make was missing chicken.
At least the recipe didn’t include cough syrup or a laxative.
