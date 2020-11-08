Now that Election Day is over, we face a truly momentous decision. What in the world do we do with a mountain of stale campaign signs?
It’s not like Halloween candy where you can still get a good sugary lick off candy corn until Election Day 2024. Expired plastic campaign signs don’t spark any joy, although some may spark fear and insomnia.
Fortunately, we Americans are a crafty bunch — especially when armed with glue guns — and we have plenty of options for upcycling these red, white and blue plastic billboards. Here are a few post-election sign uses that seem especially appropriate:
• Now that we’ve elected the latest flock of dodos and cuckoos, we can rework their weatherproof corrugated plastic campaign signs into birdhouses. The backyard chickadees and tufted titmice will be just as entertaining to watch as the political birds as they squawk, nitpick, fight for the juiciest worms and, in general, seek to feather their own nests. If you favor male birds with orange crests, you’ll especially enjoy the antics of flame-colored tanagers.
• For more backyard fun, reshape the wire sign legs with needle-nose pliers into a giant bubble wand. As you frolic about the yard dipping the wand into a tub of dish detergent and blowing giant bubbles, imagine all those big beautiful campaign promises on the horizon. Then watch the pretty bubble sway, shrink and wobble on its wire before finally popping and disappearing.
Strip the wire stakes off those defunct campaign signs to reuse for a number of useful money-saving household gadgets and objects. For example, wire can be bent into a sphere for a merry front-door wreath or into a mini trellis for tomatoes and creepers. Save on plumbing bills and make your own mini sewer snake to poke into nasty clogged drain holes. It’s a smaller version of “draining the swamp” but may be more successful when you’re able to dredge up a wad of hair as big as a basketball.
Those plastic campaign signs can be painted with exterior house paint and used again as signs to advertise whatever — moving sales, fresh eggs, clunkers or the next candidate running for public office.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.