If I hadn’t insisted on the cheerful “jewelry blue” bathroom vanity, we’d be washing our faces at its sink today instead of staring at dour plumbing pipes sprouting from the floor.
Ten weeks ago, we ordered Blue and were assured it’d arrive in two or three weeks. It was in stock. Our credit card worked. We were given a tracking number so we could participate in its journey to Joplin.
“Maybe Blue will send us a postcard from somewhere along the way!” I chirped on one of those early days when I was in the flush of excitement over modernizing our bathroom. I envisioned parking my vintage wire locker baskets on Blue’s bottom shelf and loading them with towels.
Immediately, we set to work ripping out the old vanity. Amazing how many desiccated bottles and tubes of medium-tan makeup had accumulated through the decades. They were the exact color of the 48-inch vanities in stock at two local hardware stores. The vanities I snubbed after falling in love with “jewelry blue” and convincing myself it was worth every extra dollar.
Every few days, we checked Blue’s tracking, but it hadn’t budged. Three weeks in, I noticed on the website that Blue was out of stock.
“Wow! We’re so lucky. I guess we bought the last one,” I gushed.
Ever the optimist, I remained confident that Blue was getting bubble-wrapped and boxed and closer to its departure gate. We’d long removed every scrap of the old vanity, including the mirror, and I was tired of trying to see my reflection in a bare wall.
Five weeks in, Blue was on the move from Point A to Point B (bathroom). Was it traveling by ox cart? Seven weeks in, my spouse finally called the company to report our long-overdue vanity.
After the usual telephone holding, a human answered and must have just completed Advanced Apology Training. He repeatedly expressed sorrow over our loss.
“I know you’re sorry,” my spouse finally said. “Of course, it’s not your fault. Yes, thank you for assigning us a case manager.” He also gave us the name of our “delivery partner.”
The next week, our case manager had good and bad news. “We’re showing that part of your shipment has arrived in Springfield, Missouri,” she said.
The bad news? Our vanity was one-piece, fully assembled. And our “delivery partner” didn’t bother to return calls or emails.
Soon after, I read about a container ship mishap that dumped dozens of containers into the sea. Included were thousands of copies of “Turkey and the Wolf” cookbook.
I bet our vanity is there, too, the same jewelry blue as the ocean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.