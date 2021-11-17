As soon as the outside temp dips into the 50s, I drag out an afghan and quilts and toss them artfully or artlessly over the couch and chairs. That’s part of my wardrobe until spring.
Under this roof reside a weather wimp and a weather warrior. I’m happiest living with the furnace set on “tropics” while my spouse makes a game of seeing how long he can survive before breaking down and turning on the heat.
“Don’t touch that thermostat,” he barked one 50-something morning as I lingered near it. “The high will be in the 60s this afternoon. Let’s see how long we can make it this year before we switch on the unit.”
I’m much happier playing Scrabble than Weather Wimps & Warriors. Our son, Josh, is a strong competitor, though, because he also prefers to live in a house that’s as cold as a meat locker. When I visit, I bring my own space heater.
For weather warriors, this seasonal challenge must be a throwback to their caveman roots. But I’ve certainly moved on. I believe in using every modern appliance and comfort to its maximum capacity, especially since I’m not wearing a mammoth-wool onesie.
Instead of dressing in hairy mammoth, my go-to garb during this wintry challenge is sweatpants and flannel shirt layered with quilt or afghan when relaxing in front of Netflix or a book. One advantage to being bundled up like a pig in a blanket is it’s too cumbersome to make many trips to the snacks in the cavern 20 feet away.
“Any chance you could bring me some chips and dip?” I asked the weather warrior during a recent cold snap before we switched on our unit. “I’m still trying to warm up my core.”
He obliged since it gave him another opportunity to expound upon the health and financial benefits of living a few degrees below our comfort level.
“But it’s hard to type in gloves,” I pointed out. “Plus, I needed to use an ice pick this morning to chip off my frozen deodorant. That’s dangerous.”
Before the first snow, the weather warrior and this weather wimp will compromise on the thermostat setting. It usually happens when his beer freezes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.