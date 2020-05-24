In a pinch, I’ve grabbed a book to prop open a window, flatten a hairy spider or stabilize a tipsy table. Mainly, I grab one to read.
But the notion of books never intended for reading but solely for decoration dawned the day I plucked a handsome maroon leather copy of “Gulliver’s Travels” from a shelf in a home furnishings store. I flipped open the $31.99 hollow wooden box.
A clerk sidled up. “It’s a much better deal if you buy at least a yard of classics,” she suggested.
I tried to make peace with the dummy books.
“I suppose I could store my dummy diamonds in ‘Pride and Prejudice,’” I told my spouse.
But I’m finding it impossible to make sense of a current decorating trend involving real readers and their real books. The owner shelves the books backward so that the mishmash of colors and patterns on the books’ spines doesn’t distract in a minimalist and monochrome room.
The first time I saw a photo of backward books on a shelf, I assumed that it was a joke. Then I decided that the owner didn’t want to broadcast to her in-laws that she owned a dozen books with the same storyline as “Sober Letters to My Drunken Self.” Flipping the books was a quick fix.
Actually, decorators claim that shelving books backward creates soothing sculptural blocks of white in a room. One blogging decorator with a legion of followers said the book spines distracted from the peacock-blue wingchair, her focal point in the all-white room.
From a reader’s viewpoint, not a decorator’s, I can guarantee that I would not be soothed and serene if I lived with hundreds of backward books.
It’s hard enough to remember the general vicinity of a book in this house because we have books stashed in nearly ever room and closet.
“Where’s that copy of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude?’ Josh wants to borrow it,” my spouse recently asked.
A 30-minute search finally unearthed it, along with a like-new copy of Dr. Spock’s “Baby and Child Care.” We desperately needed to read that chapter on sibling rivalry 35 years ago. I remember turning the house upside down trying to find Doc Spock.
Oddly, the book was shelved with the title hidden.
I’m pretty sure a toddler pioneered this backward trend.
