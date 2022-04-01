I’d still be happily driving my 20-year-old red Toyota pickup and watching the odometer roll past 400,000 miles if a distracted driver hadn’t smashed into it several months ago.
As a result, I was forced to go vehicle shopping, which opened my eyes to a world of truck amenities I didn’t know existed. Many of these models cost more than the 3,000-square-foot Victorian fixer-upper we once owned. And they don’t even have a big front porch.
Some do, however, have a multipurpose tailgate that reconfigures with the touch of a button into steps or a portable office to accommodate a laptop. They’re equipped with heated and ventilated seats, infotainment touchscreens and a pleasant know-it-all dashboard voice that alerts you to upcoming speed traps and turns.
While appealing, these enhancements were miles beyond my simple truck needs. And I cut right to the chase when I talked to the salesman.
“I’m looking for a truck that thrives on neglect,” I told him. “It’s not going to be pampered, except for an oil change every 100,000 or so miles. I want the philodendron of trucks that keeps going and going. Another used Toyota, please.”
As with any new relationship, I start out with good intentions of treating my new (used) vehicle like the king of the road. For the first few weeks, I faithfully remove all fast-food wrappers and coffee cups after each trip. I lovingly pick gravel from the mats and wipe greasy fingerprints from the steering wheel. I spread a raggedy blanket in the bed before loading a rusty yard windmill with flapping jagged blades.
Then comes a day when we haul a load of mushroom compost, which extinguishes any lingering whiff of new-vehicle deodorizing spray. The pampering quickly goes downhill. Next thing I know I’m cramming in a 1960s three-seat metal glider that’s longer than the bed. It teeters catawampus on the tailgate and leaves its marks.
“I also don’t want power anything,” I told the salesman as he searched his inventory for something within my price range that wasn’t hitched to a tow truck. “I prefer to crank my own windows by hand. And I’m not particular about the truck’s color.”
I finally relented on power windows because that seems standard in newish-used vehicles. And in the one I spied on the lot.
“That little Tacoma over there that’s the exact color of my gray roots until I paint them,” I said.
The salesman smiled. “That’s dove-gray,” he said.
I bought Dove, but that’s all the pampering she gets.
