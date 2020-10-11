I miss the old Family Circle Presidential Cookie Bake-off where candidates’ spouses submitted their family’s favorite cookie recipe and readers voted on the tastiest.
Despite being sexist, silly, lacking in scientific merit and heavily larded, it added a bit of levity to the presidential election. And, by the way, if you make Teresa Heinz Kerry’s pumpkin spice cookies, go ahead and add another teaspoon of cinnamon. Delish!
The current election is so nasty and nerve-jangling that I propose we scrap the next rowdy debate and opt for a light-hearted cookie bake-off instead. Our funny bones and bone spurs could use the tickling. We all need the joy rush that comes with chocolate chips and brown sugar.
Let’s forget the presidential spouses, however, and put the two hopefuls themselves on stage in kitchens separated with a plexiglass wall. Give them the recipe for bipartisan bake America great cookies, and let the mixing begin.
Voters can judge the candidates as they face, perhaps for the first time, the control knobs on an electric range. Keep in mind that the one elected will be handling the control knobs to launch a nuclear attack.
A bake-off could be quite revealing of the character and ability needed to occupy the highest kitchen in the land. In a bake-off, voters could tune in and gleefully watch for these telltale signs:
• Does the candidate initially read “grease pan” as “grease palm?”
• Does the candidate wear an apron during the egg-cracking, batter-slinging contest to protect himself and the audience from unwanted fallout?
• Does the candidate forget to preheat the oven and end up 20 minutes later with raw plops of dough?
• Does the candidate insist on going off the tried-and-tested recipe and adding a load of horseradish to the mix simply because he’s smarter than any cookie baker in the history of America?
• Does the candidate shape the dough into evenly sized mounds so everyone in the studio audience gets a cookie, or does he deliberately shape the dough into the sizes of dimes and cow patties?
If it’s impossible to stage a presidential bake-off, then I recommend the next best thing. Let’s make our own batch of Laura Bush’s cowboy cookies and Tipper Gore’s ginger snaps and settle in to watch the lively debate. Yum!
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
