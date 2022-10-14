Dear Readers:
After writing enough words to stretch from here to a pastrami sandwich at Katz’s Deli in New York City, I’ve decided to call it quits on the column.
I’m not making this decision lightly. I’ve been thinking long and hard about it for 12 years.
Change is difficult for me. I dithered for a decade before I cut my rotary telephone. I still cling to the old phone number and use it for my Panera Rewards and library I.D. I still have the green vinyl gossip bench Mom bought in 1949 where the rotary telephone perched, along with the gossiper.
I wrote my first weekly humor column for The Carthage Press in 1977, and it’s followed like a faithful hound wherever I’ve parked my byline and collected a paycheck.
I still recall my then-boyfriend’s (now husband’s) encouraging words 45 years ago as I nervously pecked out my first column on my manual Royal typewriter:
“For gawd’s sake, I hope you don’t write a column your second week about not having anything to write about,” he said. “There’s nothing worse.”
I’ve always scraped up a crumb or two of humor by looking under my own roof or in the headlines. For example, for years I chuckled about Mom using cherry red fingernail polish to brand her initials on pie plates for church suppers and my sister’s undershirts and pillowcases for camp at Baptist Hill. This was years before Trump stuck his name on a university, hotel, vodka bottle and our nation’s secret classified documents.
It’s now obvious he didn’t trust the Baptists, either.
Through the years, the column has outlasted four fridges, two cycles of shoulder pads and wide-legged jeans, and six address changes. Two of those address changes were made with a cardboard replica of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man made by a son for a fourth-grade history project. When the basement flooded at our last address and soaked the giant’s ankles, I was finally able to bury him guilt-free.
Change is difficult.
Writing the column has helped me puzzle out life’s big mysteries. For example, in a 2,500-square-foot house, why does a toddler choose the three inches between your feet to build a Lego fort? Likewise, with 29 miles of shoreline, why does a young fishermen insist on casting directly over your head? And with a closet bulging with clothes, why does a preteen girl raid her father’s closet for a ragged shirt that he bought at Goodwill in high school?
I’m not sick or dead or impaired, although I almost ate the simmering potpourri at my sister’s house last week. It was a twin to her coleslaw.
I’m just ready for a change.
“You know, after 45 years, I’m going to retire my column,” I announced to my husband earlier this week.
“Quitter,” he said.
