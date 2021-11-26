I sympathize just a bit with the Colorado man who used a blowtorch to remove cobwebs from his mother’s house.
It was overkill, and he set the house ablaze, of course, and has been charged with arson.
But I can’t help but wonder if he read a bad household hack and took it to heart. You can’t escape the flood of shortcuts and tricks that are supposed to save us time, money and energy. They’re everywhere online and in print. And I know from experience that life’s little hacks are addictive.
For example, once you’ve had success slicing cinnamon rolls into perfect hunks with dental floss, then you can’t help but try another hack.
“Why don’t you just use a knife?” my husband asked when he saw me sawing the rolls with floss. “Or were you planning to save the knife to clean your molars?”
That was a valid question, and I’m assuming that dental floss would be good to use during an emergency, say if all the knives were dirty in the sink.
Some published hacks are worth more than others. A Louisiana TikToker shared her creative tip about using Gorilla Glue when she ran out of hair spray. After 15 shampoos failed to budge her plastered hair, she headed to the hospital.
On the other hand, or head, there are grateful dogs galore who no longer need tremble during a bad thunderstorm because their owners read the smart hack about strapping a padded bra over their ears.
Although modern instant communication makes it a breeze to dispense household advice to thousands of strangers, there’s actually nothing new about discovering and sharing life’s little hacks.
Mom and Grandma had several old-fashioned household hacks. Most involved cleaning with baking soda and vinegar. I don’t think they did much with dental floss.
Mom also had a tip for cobweb sweepers. Stick a worn-out sock on a broom handle and chase away those spider graveyards. It’s free, works great and doesn’t char the woodwork or require assistance from the fire department.
